What Channel is the Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game on Today?

Major League Baseball is putting on a special display of America’s Favorite Pastime on Thursday, August 13, with a special event that is sure to bring back a plethora of nostalgic memories to households across the nation.

After a four-year hiatus, MLB’s Field of Dreams game is officially returning on Thursday evening, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins squaring off in the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

Let’s get into all the details of how/where you can watch the Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams game on Thursday evening.

How to Watch the Field of Dreams Game Between Phillies and Twins:

This special event between the Phillies and Twins is not being televised on any local TV Channels, as it’s an exclusively streamed event airing only on Netflix:

The game will start at 7:30 P.M. EST on Thursday, with special coverage beginning at 6:30 P.M. EST.

As of now, rain is currently in the forecast in Dyersville, Iowa, so that is something to monitor, but MLB will certainly do everything in its power to get this game in.

USA Today’s Jesse Yomtov wrote (on 8/13):

“This will be third the Field of Dreams Game and first since 2022, held at a venue inspired by the beloved 1989 film starring Kevin Costner. But the site has undergone major renovations since hosting its last MLB game and those upgrades should be on full display during the broadcast. The Phillies are wearing road gray uniforms inspired by the ones the club wore from 1939-41. Meanwhile, the Twins will don home whites that harken back to 1961, the franchise’s first season in Minneapolis.”

The last Field of Dreams game came in 2022, when the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 4-2. In 2021, the Yankees and Chicago White Sox matched up at the iconic venue, with the White Sox winning via a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson.

This story will be updated once both clubs announce their lineups, and we get closer to first pitch.