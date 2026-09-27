Who Is Calling Phillies’ Game Today? Announcers in Place of John Kruk, Tom McCarthy

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their final game of the 2026 MLB regular season on Sunday and trying to get into the playoffs.

While they’re doing it, viewers at home won’t get to hear the usual broadcast team of Tom McCarthy and John Kruk.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast has substitutes at both play-by-play and color commentator.

It’s a fascinating mix considering what’s at stake.

The Phillies need to win to clinch a playoff berth as the NL’s third-and-final Wild Card team.

If they lose, and the Arizona Diamondbacks win, that would allow Arizona to get into the postseason at the expense of the Phillies.

This is what to know about the voices you’re hearing.

Who is Calling the Phillies’ Game Today?

The Phillies’ game has a different play-by-play announcer and a different color commentary team.

The play-by-play guy is Scott Franzke.

Franzke is normally the radio broadcaster, but Tom McCarthy wasn’t available Sunday, so Franzke steps in.

The color commentary team is two guys — Cole Hamels and Ben Davis.

Hamels, of course, is the legendary Phillies left-handed pitcher.

Why Isn’t Tom McCarthy on Phillies Game?

McCarthy isn’t working the Phillies game because he’s calling an NFL game for CBS on Sunday.

He’s in Indianapolis as the Colts host the Houston Texans in a key AFC South battle.

It’s unfortunately timed for McCarthy, but the Phillies would’ve known about this well in advance.

“I don’t miss any games during the regular season, kind of by design,” McCarthy told The Inquirer. “Unless it’s my kid’s graduation… I save it for football season.”

Why Isn’t John Kruk on Phillies Game?

Kruk has been gone for the entire three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He’s out of town for family reasons.

Kruk told viewers that he was going to head to San Antonio, Texas, to watch his daughter compete in a volleyball tournament.

Hamels steps in as a former World Series MVP.

The Inquirer notes that Hamels essentially steps in as the fill-in guy for the legendary Mike Schmidt.

The Inquirer writes: “As for Hamels, it’ll be his ninth broadcast of the season, on par with last year. His most recent broadcast was a memorable one — a dramatic comeback win against the St. Louis Cardinals last month capped by Kyle Schwarber’s walk-off home run.”

McCarthy is going to get to call a playoff game for NBC, although it’s not yet clear whether that’ll be a Phillies game. So there’ll be more baseball for McCarthy this season, but seemingly not for Kruk.