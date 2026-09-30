Why Andrew Painter is Pitching For Phillies From Bullpen

Andrew Painter’s first pitch out of the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Atlanta against the Braves was a ball.

So was his second pitch. And his third. And his fourth and his fifth and his sixth.

If ever a pitcher had looked like he might not be comfortable coming out of the bullpen, it was Painter in this moment.

And that makes sense: He’s a starting pitcher.

But with the Phillies tied 3-3 in a potential elimination game against the Braves in the NL Wild Card Series, manager Don Mattingly brought Painter on to pitch the bottom of the eighth.

Why is Andrew Painter Pitching Out Of Bullpen?

The Phillies needed Painter out of the bullpen because he wasn’t going to start in this series.

The best-of-three Wild Card Series changes the pitching equation. Teams don’t need a five-man rotation.

Jesus Luzardo started Game 1.

Cristopher Sanchez got the ball for Game 2.

And either Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola would be slated to start if the Phillies can get it to Game 3.

That left Painter without a job, which means he got to be a reliever.

Andrew Painter Bullpen History

Painter pitched twice out of the bullpen this season, but 23 of his MLB appearances in his debut series were starts.

He came up through the minor leagues as a top-notch starting pitcher prospect. He wouldn’t have been viewed as a reliever at any point through the process.

Sometimes, it’s just a different animal out there, and that showed on Wednesday on Painter’s first six pitches.

But then he rescued the day.

Painter got a ground-ball double play from Michael Harris.

And then he got Sean Murphy to pop out down the right field line.

From what looked like it could be a disaster for Painter, things got better in a hurry.

It doesn’t mean Painter won’t have to start later in the playoffs, but at least temporarily, he’s a reliever, and the Phillies need him to be a good one.