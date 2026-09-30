Why Bryce Harper Playing Right Field Costs Phillies in Ironic Way

The Philadelphia Phillies made the move earlier this season to slide Bryce Harper back onto the grass.

After years as a first baseman — which followed elbow surgery for Harper that brought him to the dirt in the first place — he would go back out to play right field.

It may have cost the Phillies in their biggest game of the season.

Drake Baldwin hit a deep but catchable ball toward the right field warning track in a tie game.

Harper got there, mostly, but he didn’t catch it.

The Braves scored a run on that play, and a run shortly after, to take a 3-1 lead and push the Phillies to the brink of elimination.

“Harper… OH, IT’S OVER HIS HEAD! OH MY!” Matt Vasgersian with the NBC call as the Braves take the lead over the Phillies thanks to Bryce Harper misplaying a flyball. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/OLCn89E91P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2026

Why is Bryce Harper Playing Right Field?

Harper is playing right field because it’s something he volunteered to do before the trade deadline.

He knew that the best acquisitions out there for the Phillies would be in the infield, and in that case, that someone would have to move off their current position.

Harper had the outfield experience from the first half of his career, and so he offered to make the switch.

It turned out to be a good move at least as far as lineup construction is concerned. The Phillies traded for Luis Arraez, who would slot in at second base.

With Arraez at second, Bryson Stott moved to third base, and Alec Bohm moved to first base.

So there went Harper to the outfield. He’s not the level of athlete he once was, but he’s still a smart ballplayer with some great skills that should work more often than not for him out there.

Irony, and Response

Two further aspects to this Harper gaff are worth noting.

One is that Arraez wasn’t even playing on Wednesday. He’s out with a sprained ankle. But the Phillies have kept Harper in his usual outfield spot now that he’s out there, rather than re-shuffle things in a reverse direction.

So the position that Harper was only playing because of Arraez is where he was playing even without Arraez when he gave up the lead with a tough misplay.

And then there was this: In the next half inning, Kyle Schwarber homered and Harper followed him. The back-to-back jacks tied the game up 3-3.

Talk about a quick, much-needed response.

Harper made this baseball game more interesting on both sides of the ball.