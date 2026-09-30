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Why Bryce Harper Playing Right Field Costs Phillies in Ironic Way

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes the field at first base against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies made the move earlier this season to slide Bryce Harper back onto the grass.

After years as a first baseman — which followed elbow surgery for Harper that brought him to the dirt in the first place — he would go back out to play right field.

It may have cost the Phillies in their biggest game of the season.

Drake Baldwin hit a deep but catchable ball toward the right field warning track in a tie game.

Harper got there, mostly, but he didn’t catch it.

The Braves scored a run on that play, and a run shortly after, to take a 3-1 lead and push the Phillies to the brink of elimination.

Why is Bryce Harper Playing Right Field?

Harper is playing right field because it’s something he volunteered to do before the trade deadline.

He knew that the best acquisitions out there for the Phillies would be in the infield, and in that case, that someone would have to move off their current position.

Harper had the outfield experience from the first half of his career, and so he offered to make the switch.

It turned out to be a good move at least as far as lineup construction is concerned. The Phillies traded for Luis Arraez, who would slot in at second base.

With Arraez at second, Bryson Stott moved to third base, and Alec Bohm moved to first base.

So there went Harper to the outfield. He’s not the level of athlete he once was, but he’s still a smart ballplayer with some great skills that should work more often than not for him out there.

Irony, and Response

Two further aspects to this Harper gaff are worth noting.

One is that Arraez wasn’t even playing on Wednesday. He’s out with a sprained ankle. But the Phillies have kept Harper in his usual outfield spot now that he’s out there, rather than re-shuffle things in a reverse direction.

So the position that Harper was only playing because of Arraez is where he was playing even without Arraez when he gave up the lead with a tough misplay.

And then there was this: In the next half inning, Kyle Schwarber homered and Harper followed him. The back-to-back jacks tied the game up 3-3.

Talk about a quick, much-needed response.

Harper made this baseball game more interesting on both sides of the ball.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Bryce Harper Playing Right Field Costs Phillies in Ironic Way

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