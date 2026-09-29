Why Jesus Luzardo Has ‘VZ’ On Side Of Hat While Pitching For Phillies

Jesus Luzardo is representing something bigger than himself when he takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s all contained in the two letters on the right side of his hat: VZ.

For Luzardo, and for a bunch of players around Major League Baseball in 2026, those letters have been a constant on their hats since the middle of the season.

In some ways, it’s just a small shoutout. But in other ways, it means so much more.

Why is VZ on Jesus Luzardo’s Hat?

The letters ‘VZ’ in this case stand for Venezuela.

Luzardo is shouting out the country of his heritage.

The left-handed pitcher himself was born in Peru and grew up in Florida, but his parents were from Maracaibo, Venezuela. Luzardo has extended family there, too.

Venezuela was rocked earlier this year by a pair of massive earthquakes that were incredibly destructive and tragic.

Luzardo, although not specifically from the country himself, recognized his roots and put the VZ on his hat.

Notably elsewhere in the playoffs, Red Sox star outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been representing Venezuela in much the same way throughout the second half of the season.

Jesus Luzardo Helps Venezuela

Luzardo isn’t just wearing a couple letters on his hat, either. He’s doing what he can to help Venezuela in tangible ways.

“We’re working on efforts to help out in Venezuela after the earthquakes by finding any way possible to give back and stay in touch with the community. And finding ways to help out people that need it,” Luzardo told Latino Sports earlier this season.

Luzardo provided more details in that interview, too:

“Financially helping out, giving back and trying to donate money to the right organizations that are helping with getting boots on the ground over there. Whether it’s medical supplies, clothing, anything, I want to help. Looking at everything, obviously, it’s sad. A lot of kids are probably gonna end up being orphans, so we have been dealing with companies that can help them. Seeing where they can help send those children. But, I mean more in any way possible, just humanitarian aid. Whether it’s sending physical stuff, sending money to organizations that are already there, we’re just looking for different ways.”

Luzardo has already made a difference in his local communities while pitching in MLB thanks to The Jesus Luzardo Family Foundation.

“Just looking to give back any way possible,” Luzardo said earlier this season.

Clearly, the chance to help Venezuela, where his family’s roots are, meant a lot to Luzardo. He keeps the thought close to mind every time he pulls on his Phillies cap to take to the big league mound.