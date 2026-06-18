3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Signs With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the Philadlephia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a 12-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

3-Year Phillies Player Signs With New Team

Earlier this week, a former Phillies player (Weston Wilson) signed a Minor League deal with the Seattle Mariners (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent 3B Weston Wilson to a minor league contract.”

He has been assigned to Triple-A.

MLB.com added (on June 16): “3B Weston Wilson assigned to Tacoma Rainiers.”

Wilson appeared in 19 games for the Baltimore Orioles.

He had been batting .231 with nine hits, one home run, three RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old had been designated for assignment.

Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun wrote (on June 6): “The Orioles have decided to go with three catchers after Samuel Basallo left last night’s game with abdominal discomfort. They selected Sam Huff’s contract and designated utility man Weston Wilson for assignment.”

Looking At Wilson’s Phillies Run

Wilson was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Over 100 games, Wilson batted .242 with 52 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 33 runs and eight stolen bases.

In addition, he appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Phillies Right Now