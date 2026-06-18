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3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Signs With New MLB Team

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Weston Wilson #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Nationals 13-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Philadlephia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a 12-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

3-Year Phillies Player Signs With New Team

GettyWeston Wilson #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice before game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, a former Phillies player (Weston Wilson) signed a Minor League deal with the Seattle Mariners (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent 3B Weston Wilson to a minor league contract.”

He has been assigned to Triple-A.

MLB.com added (on June 16): “3B Weston Wilson assigned to Tacoma Rainiers.”

GettyWeston Wilson #32 of the Baltimore Orioles fields against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Wilson appeared in 19 games for the Baltimore Orioles.

He had been batting .231 with nine hits, one home run, three RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old had been designated for assignment.

Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun wrote (on June 6): “The Orioles have decided to go with three catchers after Samuel Basallo left last night’s game with abdominal discomfort. They selected Sam Huff’s contract and designated utility man Weston Wilson for assignment.”

Looking At Wilson’s Phillies Run

GettyWeston Wilson #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Wilson was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Over 100 games, Wilson batted .242 with 52 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 33 runs and eight stolen bases.

In addition, he appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks off the field in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Signs With New MLB Team

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