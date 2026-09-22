Phillies’ Zack Wheeler Reaches Career Milestone in Start vs. Brewers

Heading into Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s scheduled start on Tuesday, the three-time All-Star was eyeing a career milestone.

Wheeler, 36, was just three strikeouts shy of 2,000 career strikeouts. It didn’t take Wheeler long to reach the milestone. In fact, it took him the minimum.

In the first inning of the Phillies’ matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Wheeler faced three batters, striking out all three on 12 pitches.

The Phillies took to social media to congratulate him.

“Number 2,000!! Zach Wheeler is the 96th player in MLB history to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.”

A Look Back on Zach Wheeler’s Impressive 2026 Season

In a career that has lasted since 2013, Zack Wheeler is still labeled as a top pitcher in baseball in his age-36 season.

Wheeler was absent from the Phillies starting rotation to begin the 2026 season. He was recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that took place in September of 2025.

Returning in late April, Zach Wheeler went back to work. In his first start of 2026, Wheeler allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out six across 5.0 innings pitched. Philadelphia would go on to beat the Atlanta Braves on April 25.

Wheeler has remained consistent throughout the course of the season. Through 26 starts this season, he carries a 13-5 record, 2.99 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP across 150.1 innings pitched.

He is heating up at the perfect time as well. Ahead of start against the Brewers on Tuesday, Wheeler carries a 0.90 ERA in the month of September.

Philadelphia will need this momentum as they transition in to the postseason. Entering Tuesday, the Phillies hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They also hold a four-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The earliest the Phillies can clinch their ticket into the postseason will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23, says Greg Giesen of Delaware Online.

Phillies Manager Provides Jesus Luzardo Injury Update

The Philadelphia Phillies placed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 12. The 28-year-old is dealing with left shoulder inflammation and soreness.

The setback came at an unfortunate time as the Phillies continue to compete for a spot in the postseason. Luzardo is eligible to return from the injured list on the final day of the regular season.

Phillies manager Don Mattingly provided an update ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brewers.

“Continues to throw and continues to feel good,” Mattingly said. “Still trending in the right direction for us… Obviously we are moving in the right direction.”

Similar to his teammate, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo has put together an impressive 2026 season. Across 29 starts, the lefty has a 14-5 record, 2.87 ERA, and 1.08 WHIP across 178.2 innings pitched.