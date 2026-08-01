TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher From New York Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring former San Francisco Giants All-Star closer Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote on X: “Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN.”

Biesobl FR’s Francys Romero wrote on X: “Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “The Pirates are assuming $750,000 of the roughly $2M still owed Doval.”

Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Camilo Doval From New York Yankees

Doval, who is under contract through next season, has had a rough year with the Yankees, recording a 4.54 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Doval is being paid $6.1 million this season.

New York acquired Doval from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. At the time, it seemed like a great trade for New York. Doval had a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings with San Francisco that year.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Doval joined the long list of pitchers to struggle after becoming a Yankee. Doval finished the 2025 season by posting a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with New York.

He had a solid performance in last year’s postseason, allowing just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, but his regular-season struggles over the past two years were enough to convince the Yankees to move on from him.

Looking at New Pirates Reliever Camilo Doval’s Career

Doval made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2021. He posted a 3.00 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 27 innings during his rookie season.

Doval was one of the league’s best closers in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, the right-hander posted a 2.53 ERA with 27 saves and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 68 appearances. The next year, he made the National League All-Star team and led the league in saves (39) while recording a 2.93 ERA with 87 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings.

Doval took a step back in 2024, posting a 4.88 ERA with 23 saves and 78 strikeouts in 59 innings. He stepped up his game a bit with the Giants in 2024, but his career took a major nosedive after he joined the Yankees.