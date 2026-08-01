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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher From New York Yankees

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring former San Francisco Giants All-Star closer Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote on X: “Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN.”

Biesobl FR’s Francys Romero wrote on X: “Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “The Pirates are assuming $750,000 of the roughly $2M still owed Doval.”

Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Camilo Doval From New York Yankees

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Doval, who is under contract through next season, has had a rough year with the Yankees, recording a 4.54 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Doval is being paid $6.1 million this season.

New York acquired Doval from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. At the time, it seemed like a great trade for New  York. Doval had a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings with San Francisco that year.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Doval joined the long list of pitchers to struggle after becoming a Yankee. Doval finished the 2025 season by posting a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with New York.

He had a solid performance in last year’s postseason, allowing just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, but his regular-season struggles over the past two years were enough to convince the Yankees to move on from him.

Looking at New Pirates Reliever Camilo Doval’s Career

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Doval made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2021. He posted a 3.00 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 27 innings during his rookie season.

Doval was one of the league’s best closers in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, the right-hander posted a 2.53 ERA with 27 saves and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 68 appearances. The next year, he made the National League All-Star team and led the league in saves (39) while recording a 2.93 ERA with 87 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 11, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 8-7. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Doval took a step back in 2024, posting a 4.88 ERA with 23 saves and 78 strikeouts in 59 innings. He stepped up his game a bit with the Giants in 2024, but his career took a major nosedive after he joined the Yankees.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher From New York Yankees

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