TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Juan Soto Trade Piece From Nationals

TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Juan Soto Trade Piece Robert Hassell III From Nationals

The Nationals designated Hassell for assignment on July 5. He cleared waivers on July 12, and Washington outrighted him to Triple-A Rochester. Since he wasn’t on the Nationals’ 40-man roster at the time of the trade, he also won’t be on the Pirates’ 40-man roster for now.

At this point, Hassell’s claim to fame is his role in the Padres/Nationals Juan Soto trade. On Aug 2, 2022, the Nationals traded Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in exchange for first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana and Hassell.

Hassell used to be a top prospect. Pre-2023, MLB Pipeline had him tabbed as the No. 35 overall prospect in baseball. Obviously, Hassell hasn’t lived up to his top prospect ranking.

The outfielder is still very young, just 24 years old. He made his MLB debut with Washington last season and hit .223/.257/.315 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 206 plate appearances. He’s had an abysmal 2026 season with Triple-A Rochester, slashing just .215/.304/.289 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 258 plate appearances over 63 games.

More to come.