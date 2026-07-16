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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Juan Soto Trade Piece From Nationals

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Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired outfielder Robert Hassell III, who was part of the blockbuster Padres/Juan Soto trade, from the Nationals, Washington announced.

Via @NationalsComms on X: “The Nationals have traded outfielder Robert Hassell III to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.”

TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Juan Soto Trade Piece Robert Hassell III From Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Robert Hassell III slides into home plate in a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

GettyThe Pirates have acquired Robert Hassell III from the Nationals.

The Nationals designated Hassell for assignment on July 5. He cleared waivers on July 12, and Washington outrighted him to Triple-A Rochester. Since he wasn’t on the Nationals’ 40-man roster at the time of the trade, he also won’t be on the Pirates’ 40-man roster for now.

At this point, Hassell’s claim to fame is his role in the Padres/Nationals Juan Soto trade. On Aug 2, 2022, the Nationals traded Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in exchange for first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana and Hassell.

Hassell used to be a top prospect. Pre-2023, MLB Pipeline had him tabbed as the No. 35 overall prospect in baseball. Obviously, Hassell hasn’t lived up to his top prospect ranking.

The outfielder is still very young, just 24 years old. He made his MLB debut with Washington last season and hit .223/.257/.315 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 206 plate appearances. He’s had an abysmal 2026 season with Triple-A Rochester, slashing just .215/.304/.289 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 258 plate appearances over 63 games.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire Juan Soto Trade Piece From Nationals

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