Andrew McCutchen Sends Message After Pirates Fan Falls Out of Stands

The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered an 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon, but it was clear that people’s minds were still on a scary incident that took place during their clash on Wednesday night. In the seventh inning, a fan fell out of the stands in right field at PNC Park and required immediate medical attention. In the wake of the scary incident, Andrew McCutchen sent a message to the fan on social media.

While Pittsburgh lost on Thursday, they managed to earn a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night. That was due in large part to McCutchen, who hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning that gave the Pirates a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. It was right after this play, though, that a fan fell 21 feet from the right field stands onto the field, a frightening accident that had a big impact on the players on the field.

Andrew McCutchen Sends Prayers to Injured Pirates Fan

Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 1, 2025

As McCutchen strolled into second base, folks quickly began motioning to right field after the fan fell onto the field. Members of the Pirates and Cubs medical teams quickly raced out to the fan and treated him for five minutes before he was taken off the field. On Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported that the fan was in critical condition, and that the incident was being viewed as an accident.

“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Pittsburgh’s manager Derek Shelton said after the game. “… It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”

It was hard to ignore McCutchen’s strong reaction on the field, as he immediately took a knee once he saw what had unfolded out in right field. After the game, McCutchen took to social media to offer a statement on the incident, as he wished the best for the fan and said that he was praying for them to pull through in their fight to recover from these injuries.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said in a post on X. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Pirates Looking to Turn the Page After Dropping Series vs. Cubs

After losing the series opener against Chicago on Tuesday 9-0, Thursday’s loss means that Pittsburgh dropped their three-game set, with their record now sitting at a lowly 12-20. While there’s still a lot of baseball left to be played, it’s safe to say the Pirates have not gotten off on the right foot in the 2025 campaign.

Things won’t get any easier for them either, as they now draw a tough three-game matchup against the San Diego Padres, who have been one of the top teams in the league to start the season. That series will kick off on Friday, with first pitch for their next game being scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.