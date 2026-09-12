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Chicago Cubs Quickly Promote Promising 20-Year-Old During Pirates Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs bounced back beautifully after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates by a 12-2 final score in their series opener.

This was a much-needed win for the Cubs, as they are now eight games ahead of the Pirates for the second-place spot in the National League Central.

Now, as Chicago prepares for the second game of their series against the Pirates, they have promoted one of their promising prospects.

Chicago Cubs Promote Angel Cepeda to Double-A Knoxville

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Cubs have promoted shortstop Angel Cepeda to Double-A Knoxville from High-A South Bend.

This is Cepeda’s first chance at the Double-A level, and the 20-year-old will be looking to take advantage of it. If he does, it would help his chances of sticking around with Double-A Knoxville down the stretch.

Looking at Cepeda

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: The glove, hat and glasses of Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rests in the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While Cepeda is currently just 20 years old, he is in his fourth minor league season. The 5-foot-11 infielder has been showing promise in the minors, and that has certainly been the case this season.

In 73 games this campaign in the Cubs’ minor league system, Cepeda has posted 12 home runs, 12 stolen bases, 50 RBI, and a .261 batting average. With numbers like these, the young shortstop has been having a strong season. Due to this, it is completely understandable that he has earned a call-up to Double-A Knoxville.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Quickly Promote Promising 20-Year-Old During Pirates Series

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