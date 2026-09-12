Chicago Cubs Quickly Promote Promising 20-Year-Old During Pirates Series

The Chicago Cubs bounced back beautifully after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates by a 12-2 final score in their series opener.

This was a much-needed win for the Cubs, as they are now eight games ahead of the Pirates for the second-place spot in the National League Central.

Now, as Chicago prepares for the second game of their series against the Pirates, they have promoted one of their promising prospects.

Chicago Cubs Promote Angel Cepeda to Double-A Knoxville

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Cubs have promoted shortstop Angel Cepeda to Double-A Knoxville from High-A South Bend.

This is Cepeda’s first chance at the Double-A level, and the 20-year-old will be looking to take advantage of it. If he does, it would help his chances of sticking around with Double-A Knoxville down the stretch.

Looking at Cepeda

While Cepeda is currently just 20 years old, he is in his fourth minor league season. The 5-foot-11 infielder has been showing promise in the minors, and that has certainly been the case this season.

In 73 games this campaign in the Cubs’ minor league system, Cepeda has posted 12 home runs, 12 stolen bases, 50 RBI, and a .261 batting average. With numbers like these, the young shortstop has been having a strong season. Due to this, it is completely understandable that he has earned a call-up to Double-A Knoxville.