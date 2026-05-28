Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin Decision Before Cubs Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their series with the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

The Pirates have won two out of the first three games, so they are looking to take the series with a victory on Thursday.

Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Pirates 5/28 S. Horwitz 1B B. Lowe 2B B. Reynolds DH O. Cruz CF J. Garcia LF J. Mangum RF N. Gonzales 3B J. Triolo SS H. Davis C P. Skenes SP”

Konnor Griffin is not in the lineup on Thursday.

The 20-year-old rookie is batting .261 with 47 hits, 21 RBI’s, 29 runs and 12 stolen bases in 49 games.

Noah Hiles of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Source: I’ve been told Konnor Griffin is currently being evaluated for a minor forearm strain. He underwent some testing, mostly out of precaution. Was told he’s currently day-to-day.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

DK Pittsburgh Sports: “Konnor Griffin is currently dealing with right forearm soreness, but remains available for tonight’s game. Tyler Callihan was recalled in an effort to add infield depth. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh”

@BehindTheBucs: “Konnor Griffin is now day-to-day with a forearm issue per Noah Hiles. Tyler Callihan is up and Esmerlyn Valdez heads back down. Looks like Pittsburgh wanted some infield help in the event that Griffin misses more than just a couple of days…”

Jason Mackey: “Jared Triolo at shortstop with Konnor Griffin down on a Skenes Day.”

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates come into the day as the bottom team in the National League Central with a 29-27 record in 56 games.

That said, they are just 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Over their last ten games, the Pirates have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following the Cubs, they will start their next series on Friday night when they remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins.