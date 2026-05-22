Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

The Pirates are coming off a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (on Wednesday).

Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Pirates announced that they had made a roster move.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled OF Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis. Pittsburgh optioned outfielder Billy Cook to Indianapolis following Thursday’s game at St. Louis.”

Looking At Valdez

Valdez is currently batting .253 with 40 hits, 10 home runs, 29 RBI’s and 25 runs in 46 Triple-A games this season.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

@TJStats wrote: “Esmerlyn Valdez gets the call! Valdez is a big power bat who followed up a strong 2025 season with an excellent showing in the Arizona Fall League. In AAA this year he has hit 10 HR with a .887 OPS, powered by superb exit velocities and a strong walk rate Congratulations!”