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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

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CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Esmerlyn Valdez #85 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is congratulated on his grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

The Pirates are coming off a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (on Wednesday).

Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Roster Move

GettyBilly Cook #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 18, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Pirates announced that they had made a roster move.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled OF Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis. Pittsburgh optioned outfielder Billy Cook to Indianapolis following Thursday’s game at St. Louis.”

Looking At Valdez

GettyEsmerlyn Valdez #85 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches his grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Valdez is currently batting .253 with 40 hits, 10 home runs, 29 RBI’s and 25 runs in 46 Triple-A games this season.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

@TJStats wrote: “Esmerlyn Valdez gets the call! Valdez is a big power bat who followed up a strong 2025 season with an excellent showing in the Arizona Fall League. In AAA this year he has hit 10 HR with a .887 OPS, powered by superb exit velocities and a strong walk rate Congratulations!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

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