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Pittsburgh Pirates Quickly Promote 6-Foot-5 Young Pitcher Before Cubs Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 06: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 1-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to kick off their series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Pittsburgh will be looking to stay hot, as they have won each of their last four games.

Now, as the Pirates prepare for their series against the Cubs, they have promoted one of their promising pitching prospects.

Pittsburgh Pirates Promote Claudio Estelie to Double-A Altoona

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GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 07: A detailed view of a Pirates hat and glove before Game Four of the National League Division Series at PNC Park on October 7, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction page, the Pirates have promoted pitcher Claudio Estelie to Double-A Altoona from Single-A Brandenton.

This is a good opportunity for Estelie, as he now has the chance to show the Pirates what he can do at the Double-A level. Due to this, the 6-foot-5 pitcher will be aiming to impress after landing this chance with Double-A Altoona.

Looking at Estelie’s 2026 Season in the Pirates’ System So Far

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GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 11: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Pirates hat and glove before the game against the New York Mets on June 11, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

When looking at Estelie’s numbers this season, it is understandable that he is getting a late-season call-up to Double-A Altoona. In 23 minor league games this season, he has posted a 1-0 record, a 3.76 ERA, and 42 strikeouts. With numbers like these, the 22-year-old pitcher has been showing good promise, so it makes sense that he has now landed a promotion to Double-A.

It will be interesting to see how Estelie performs with Double-A Altoona from here. If he does well, it would not be surprising if the Pirates have him start next season with the Double-A club.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Pittsburgh Pirates Quickly Promote 6-Foot-5 Young Pitcher Before Cubs Series

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