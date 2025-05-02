Fan Who Fell From Stands at Pirates Game Identified

The Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night was marred by a scary incident that took place in the seventh inning when a fan fell 21 feet from the right field stands onto the field. In the wake of the incident, the fan has since been identified, with a brief update on his current medical status being revealed as well.

The Pirates took the lead for good in the seventh inning against the Cubs on Wednesday when Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double. Shortly after this, people began motioning for help in right field, as a fan fell from the stands onto the field. Play was paused for five minutes as Pittsburgh and Chicago sent members of their medical staff out to right field to attend to the fan.

Fan Identified After Scary Fall at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park

Play

This fan’s scary fall clearly took a toll on the players on the field, as several of them were visibly shaken up after seeing what happened. That included McCutchen, who took a knee at second base and began praying for the fan. After the game, McCutchen sent a message to the fan on social media, letting them know he was hoping they would pull through and make a recovery from their injuries.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said in a post on X. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Not much information was revealed regarding the fan aside from the fact that they were in critical condition in the hospital. Later on Thursday, the fan was revealed to be 20-year-old Kavan Markwood by a South Allegheny School District official, with a brief statement also being issued regarding Markwood.

“Everyone at South Alle­gheny would say he is a hardworking, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter. He’s going to need that resiliency now. But he has it,” district spokeswoman Laura Thomson said of Markwood.. “He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him. He has the prayers and the support of the South Alle­gheny community.”

Pirates Preparing to Take on Padres in Three-Game Series

While the Pirates managed to hold on and beat the Cubs on Wednesday, they ended up losing their series after suffering an 8-3 loss on Thursday afternoon. Chicago opened the series with a 9-0 blowout victory, pouring salt into Pittsburgh’s gaping wounds amid their early struggles in the 2025 campaign.

Pittsburgh will now turn their attention towards the San Diego Padres, who they will open a three-game set with on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, with Mitch Keller getting the ball for the Pirates as they look to get back into the win column.