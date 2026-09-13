Pittsburgh Pirates Abruptly Promote 3 Players During Terrible Cubs Series

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates lost their second straight game to the Chicago Cubs, losing by a 4-3 final score.

This latest loss comes after the Pirates lost to the Cubs by a 12-2 final score in their previous game on Friday.

With this latest loss, the Pirates now have a 74-75 record and will be looking to avoid being swept by Chicago by winning their final game of the series on Sunday.

Now, as the Pirates continue their series against the Cubs, they have promoted three of their prospects in their minor system league.

Pittsburgh Pirates Promote Dariel Francia, Landon Tomkins & Yonleg Gaetano

According to MiLB.com’s latest transaction tracker, the Pirates have promoted Dariel Francia, Landon Tomkins, and Yonleg Gaetano.

Francia and Gaetano have been promoted to Double-A Altoona from Single-A Bradenton. As for Tomkins, he will be heading up to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona.

These are all big opportunities for Francia, Gaetano, and Tomkins, as they are getting the chance to play the later stages of this campaign at higher levels. Due to this, they will be aiming to take advantage of it.

Looking at Francia, Tomkins, & Gaetano

Francia has appeared in 22 games this season split between the FCL Pirates, where he has a 3-3 record, a 5.60 ERA, and 59 strikeouts. Overall, the 20-year-old has had some growing pains this season but has also been showing good upside.

Tomkins has split this season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, where he has a 4-3 record, a 5.01 ERA, and 51 strikeouts. This is after the 26-year-old had an 8-3 record, a 2.55 ERA, and 57 strikeouts split between High-A and Double-A last season.

As for Gaetano, he has a 0-5 record, a 4.23 ERA, and 48 strikeouts in 19 games this season split between Single-A and Double-A.