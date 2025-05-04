GoFundMe Provides Update on Pirates Fan Who Fell From Stands

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs recently witnessed a scary incident take place during their three-game series last week. Shortly after Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead two-double in the bottom of the seventh inning, a fan fell 21 feet from the right field stands onto the field, suffering serious injuries in the process. After the fan was identified as Kavan Markwood, an update on his status has been provided.

Markwood’s fall onto the field was a harrowing incident that had an impact on both the Pirates and Cubs. After Markwood ended up on the field, people began motioning to right field, making it clear that someone needed medical attention. Members from both Pittsburgh and Chicago’s medical staff went out and assisted Markwood before taking him off the field after treating him for several minutes.

Pirates Fan Gets Encouraging Update After Scary Fall

Play

Concern for Markwood after his fall from the stands was high. Not only is a fall from 21 feet scary, but the video of the incident shows that Markwood landed hard on the warning track in right field. After the game, McCutchen, who had gotten on base right before Markwood’s fall, shared a post on X sending his wishes to the Pirates fan, while also saying he will be praying for him to pull through and recover from his injuries.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said in a post on X. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

While the Pirates and Cubs eventually turned the page from this series, they have been keeping tabs on Markwood in hopes of good news. Thankfully, a positive update was provided on a GoFundMe page set up to support Markwood and his family, saying that he is awake, alert, and able to speak in the wake of his accident.

“As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak,” the update on the GoFundMe page read. “After everything he’s been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous. He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we’ve all been holding onto”

Pirates Continue Early Season Struggles in Series vs. Padres

Pittsburgh ended up hanging on to win this clash by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night, but they have not won since. After dropping their series finale against the Cubs on Thursday, the Pirates ended up getting swept by the San Diego Padres, scoring just five total runs over the three contests, which included an ugly shutout loss on Sunday afternoon.

With a 12-23 record, not much is going right for Pittsburgh. They will look to get back on track when they kick off a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.