Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin News Before Dodgers Series

On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park.

They most recently got swept by the Atlanta Braves in Georgia.

Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin News

The Pirates have been playing without Konnor Griffin since May 30.

They wrote (via X) on May 31: “Today, we have reinstated 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day injured list and placed INF Konnor Griffin (right elbow strain) on the 10-day injured list. Additionally, we have placed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski on the restricted list and recalled RHP Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Pirate got an update on Griffin.

MLB.com wrote: “Experienced elbow soreness, diagnosed with minor right forearm strain on May 27. Saw Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on June 2. Began throwing plyometric balls on June 7. Will begin throwing program if cleared by team physicians on June 10.”

Griffin is in the middle of his rookie season.

He had been batting .270 with 51 hits, four home runs, 22 RBI’s, 30 runs and 14 stolen bases in 51 games.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Some updates from Tomczyk on Konnor Griffin: Griffin said he thinks the plan is to start throwing tomorrow. Tomczyk said Griffin still has to be cleared to throw by team physicians, which will hopefully happen in the coming days. But Griffin’s optimism is a good sign. Tomczyk also clarified it is a low grade forearm muscle strain. The ligament is stable, Tomczyk said, which means there are “no concerns at this time of any surgery,” including Tommy John. Once Griffin throws out to 90 feet, how he responds will guide his return timeline, Tomczyk said.”

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates come into their series with the Dodgers as the third-place team with a 34-32 record in 66 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 18-15 in 33 games at home).

Following three games with the Dodgers, the Pirates will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Pirates 6/9 N. Gonzales 3B B. Lowe 2B B. Reynolds LF R. O’Hearn RF M. Ozuna DH D. Wendzel 1B J. Mangum CF J. Triolo SS H. Davis C P. Skenes SP”