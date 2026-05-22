Pittsburgh Pirates Make Konnor Griffin Decision For Blue Jays Game

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Pirates most recently beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 6-2 (in Missouri).

Konnor Griffin finished the win with one hit, two runs and one stolen base in four at-bats.

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Konnor Griffin Decision

For Friday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Pirates 5/22 O. Cruz DH B. Lowe 2B N. Gonzales 3B S. Horwitz 1B K. Griffin SS J. Garcia CF E. Rodríguez C E. Valdez RF J. Mangum LF B. Chandler SP”

For just the third time in his career, Griffin is batting fifth in the lineup.

The 20-year-old rookie is currently batting .278 with 45 hits, three home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 11 stolen bases in his first 44 games in the MLB.

Social Media Reacts To Griffin’s Hot Start

Here’s what people have been saying about Griffin:

@BurghFinsFan3: “Since his 20th birthday on April 24th, Konnor Griffin is hitting .344 with a .908 OPS and 10 extra base hits. He has the 3rd most hits in all of MLB in that time with 33. Living up to the hype.”

Just Baseball: “Konnor Griffin in May ranks Top 10 in the NL in: AVG (.338) Hits (24) Doubles (6) Runs (15) SB (4) fWAR (0.8) A reminder that this is Griffin’s first full month of baseball as a 20-year-old”

@JimStamm22: “Konnor Griffin is just now scratching the surface of he good he can be at this level. That’s not an exaggeration.”

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