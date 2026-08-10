Livvy Dunne Reveals Exclusive Relationship Details With Boyfriend Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday, August 10 at 7:40 P.M. EST. Struggling Paul Skenes, is set to take the mound on Tuesday looking for his first win in almost a month.

While Skenes has been struggling, his girlfriend Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne, talked about what it’s like to support him during games and how their relationship was before fame consumed their lives.

Livvy Dunne Calls Relationship With Paul Skenes ‘Normal’ Before He Got Drafted Into the MLB

On May 13, former LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne joined the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” to discuss her recent photoshoot with Sports Illustrated.

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In the interview, Dunne recalls how her three-year relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes felt before they were struck with fame.

“When I met Paul, we were just two normal college kids at LSU,” Dunne said. “I was a gymnast, he was a baseball player. I was already pursuing social media and gymnastics. Paul wasn’t Paul Skenes yet. There’s no predicting that somebody’s going to become the best pitcher in the MLB. There’s really no way, and it’s just been such a joy to watch him. And we really support each other”

While watching Dunne Skenes pitch, Dunne has gone viral for her intense and hilarious reactions. She claims that she’s a bit superstitious.

“I usually wear an Oura Ring, and it tells me I’m going to like, explode and die every single time I watch him,” Dunne said about watching Skenes. “I’m a little superstitious, so I have to scream before every single pitch at the top of my lungs, ‘Let’s go, Paul!’ And everybody around me is kind of like, ‘What is wrong with this girl?’”

Dunne is set to make her acting debut in the Baywatch reboot on Fox, airing in January 2027.

Paul Skenes Not Worried About Velocity in Recent Pitching Slump

After getting drafted no. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of LSU, Paul Skenes had back-to-back record-breaking seasons. Winning Rookie of the Year with an ERA of 1.96, and securing a Cy Young the following season.

However, 2026 has not been as kind to Skenes. He currently has an ERA of 3.96–200 points higher than his first season with the Pirates–and is 9-10 through 24 starts.

In his first nine starts of the season, Skenes tallied a 1.98 ERA. However, in his last 15 games he has a 5.20 ERA.

There have been some concerns with his velocity, last season his fastball averaged 98.2 mph. In 2026, Skenes’ velocity has dipped to 96.9 mph.

“I think it’s funny that (reporters) only ask (about velocity) when I don’t have a good outing,” Skenes said to reporters. “I think it’s the first time in my career the ‘velo’ has kind of dipped. But it’s not something I’m stressed over at all… I don’t think velocity is something I need to pitch well.”

During Skenes professional career, he has yet to see the IL. And while he claims that he is healthy, it’s interesting to note the significant decrease in velocity from a ‘power’ pitcher like Skenes.

However, Pirates insider Noah Hiles labels Skenes’ pitching struggles as fatigue rather than being injured.

You’re seeing a guy who I think the command isn’t as sharp, the location just isn’t there. And to me that says one of two things: that he is either injured and not telling anyone, which is a major problem. I don’t anticipate that being the case because I mean, how many players are more important to their franchise than Paul Skenes here in Pittsburgh? If there was something remotely wrong physically, I would have to assume he would be on the IL right now.”