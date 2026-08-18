Former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.

They are coming off an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox (also at home) on Sunday.

Former Pirates All-Star Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, news came that a former Pirates All-Star Starling Marte had been designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote: “The Royals announced that they have designated Starling Marte for assignment after Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia were both activated from the injured list.”

Marte had been in the middle of his first season with the Royals.

The 37-year-old was batting .242 with 37 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 15 runs and two stolen bases in 59 games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another MLB team on waivers.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Royals (in Triple-A).

Looking At Marte

Marte spent the first eight years of his career with the Pirates.

In 2019, he batted .295 with 23 home runs, 82 RBIs and 25 stolen bases (and he made the All-Star Game in 2016).

Following the Pirates, Marte had quick stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics.

He then had a four-year stint with the New York Mets before the Royals.

In 2022, Marte made another MLB All-Star Game at 33 (with the Mets).

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 61-65 record in 126 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-31 in 63 games at home).

Following three games with the Tigers, the Pirates will head on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in California.