9-Year MLB Pitcher Signs in KBO After Release From Pirates

Veteran MLB pitcher Mike Clevinger is set to take his talents overseas after his release from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Clevinger, who has spent nine years in the MLB, hasn’t pitched in the big leagues this season, so he’s set to go overseas.

The Pirates are in the midst of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Signs in KBO

While the Pirates are in the midst of a three-game road series against the Cubs, veteran pitcher Mike Clevinger signed overseas.

Clevinger signed a minor league contract with the Pirates this offseason and was pitching in the minors. He was released by Pittsburgh after exercising the opt–out clause in his contract on August 8.

After the release, Clevinger was out of work, but he’s now signed a six-week deal with the NC Dinos in the KBO, according to Dan Kurtz.

NC announced that they have signed pitcher Mike Clevinger for $75K as an injury replacement for Curtis Taylor for 6 weeks. He's expected to land in Korea on the evening of the 13th and join the team on the 15th. https://t.co/Tj4VQMucA9 — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) September 12, 2026

“NC announced that they have signed pitcher Mike Clevinger for $75K as an injury replacement for Curtis Taylor for 6 weeks. He’s expected to land in Korea on the evening of the 13th and join the team on the 15th,” Kurtz wrote on X.

Clevinger will bolster the Dinos’ pitching staff while he gets $75,000 for just six weeks of work. He’s likely stayed ready since his release from the Pirates, which allowed him to get this opportunity.

Clevinger went 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 22 games, including 3 starts in the Pirates’ minor leagues this season. In his MLB career, Clevinger is 60-44 with a 3.55 ERA in 164 games, including 142 starts. He’s pitched for Cleveland, the San Diego Padres, and the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career.

Pittsburgh Right Now

The Pirates need to get hot to end the year to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.

Pittsburgh is coming off a disappointing 12-2 loss to the Cubs in the series opener on Friday.

“Tough day,” Wilber Dotel said through translator Stephen Morales. “Good team, good lineup. A rough day for the whole team today, but all we can do is just go out there and be competitive and do our best.”

Although the Pirates were blown out, the focus turns to Saturday and turning the page.

“Tough day and a good learning experience coming into this environment in a big game,” manager Don Kelly said. “It’s easy to talk about the mindset of going 1-0 when you’re winning. After a tough loss, we got to take the same mindset going into tomorrow.”

Pittsburgh is 74-74.