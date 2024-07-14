MLB All-Star: Pirates’ Paul Skenes Has an Eye-Opening Salary

No question, there is no hotter name in MLB these days than Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. He was plucked from LSU in the draft just one year ago, and despite starting the season at Triple A Indianapolis, where he made his first seven appearance, Skenes has dominated in Pittsburgh, going 6-0 in 11 starts with a 1.90 ERA.

This week, it was announced that not only was Skenes named to the NL All-Star team, but that he would be the starting pitcher in the game, becoming the first rookie pitcher to start in the All-Star game since the Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo in 1995.

Despite his incredible numbers—a 0.920 WHIP, 89 strikeouts in 66 innings—Skenes will take the field with a remarkable distinction among his fellow All-Stars. He will be the lowest-paid starter on either All-Star team and will be tied (with three others) for the distinction of lowest-paid in the group, at $740,000, the standard minimum rookie salary in MLB.

Paul Skenes Set a Record With $9.2 Million Bonus

Now, there is no reason to shed tears for Skenes. After he was drafted last year by the Pirates, he signed a record-breaking contract that included a bonus of $9.2 million, the most ever given to a draft pick by a healthy margin (Spencer Torkelson got $8.1 million in 2020 from the Tigers).

But under MLB rules, Skenes is likely to make pretty much the same amount for the next two seasons, as he is in pre-arbitration. His salary will then skyrocket once he hits arbitration in Years 3-6, after which he will be a free agent.

What will be interesting to see is whether the Pirates and Skenes come to an agreement on a long-term deal before then. He does not have much incentive to do so—he will likely set an arbitration record in Year 3 if he continues at his current pace. He is well set up to make a lot of money down the line.

Still, with the spate of injuries suffered by some of the biggest names in pitching in the past year, opting for some security by agreeing to a deal that throws out the remainder of Skenes’ pre-arbitration and arbitration years and cuts into a year or two of his potential free agency has some appeal.

Paul Skenes is the favorite for Rookie of the Year in the N.L., and both ROYs from 2022 agreed to long-term new contracts with their teams—eight years and $72 million for the Braves’ Michael Harris and 12 years, $209 million for the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez.

Each could serve as a cautionary tale. They’ve locked up big contracts and security, but both Rodriguez and Harris have struggled with career-worst seasons here in Year 3.

Pirates Could Offer Massive Pre-Arb Contract

If the Pirates want to give Skenes a new deal, it would have to be a doozy. The folks at Spotrac discussed this shortly after Skenes was first elevated to the big leagues on the “Spotrac Podcast.”

Not only would the Pirates have to pony up the kind of six-year, $73 million (seven and $92 million including a team option) contract the Braves gave to Spencer Strider last year, they speculated, but they would have to double it.

Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti suggests that the kind of deal Skenes could warrant in an early extension would be six years and $150 million. Spotrac MLB contracts expert Dan Soemann said he was at “80 to 100% of that” number, meaning $120-$150 million over four years for Skenes. That would shatter pre-arb contract records in baseball.

Either way, we’re not talking about the Pirates losing Skenes or needing to trade him any time soon. Pittsburgh will have control of Skenes for the next six years.

“Part of the thesis of Pittsburgh drafting him—obviously we see what he has developed into—but part of the thesis was, if he is a bona fide ace, Top-5 type pitcher in the league, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not gonna have access to that type of player cheap,” Spotrac’s Dan Soemann said.

“This path would be a fraction of that cost. I think they’d be pretty happy getting six years of Paul Skenes as is. They would definitely be motivated to get an extension done but I’d be pretty shocked unless it is a record-setting, historic type of extension.”