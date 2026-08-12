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MLB Legend Curt Schilling Reveals What’s Wrong With Paul Skenes

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 06: Starting pitcher Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks in the dugout during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In his most unusual outing of the MLB season, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes exited Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after just 65 pitches and never topped 97 mph during the game.

He hasn’t had an outing without allowing at least one earned run since May 12, and across 25 starts this season, he’s now 9-11 with a 3.88 ERA.

Speculation has started to grow about what may be wrong with Skenes compared to his first two years in the league, and legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling believes he knows the exact issue. In fact, he says he predicted it before the World Baseball Classic.

Schilling’s Comments on Skenes

On Wednesday, Schilling took to social media, highlighting that Skenes’ current mechanics are the issue.

“The Athletic has an article asking what’s wrong with Paul Skenes. Go back and check my social media BEFORE the WBC, and then the posts regarding his mechanics,” Schilling said. “I am not Carnac, I just did his job for a living and have studied it my entire life. This was predictable, and I predicted it.”

Schilling’s Statement Pre-WBC

Here’s what Schilling said about Skenes back in 2025, prior to the season.

“Might be the worst take in history of a delivery. Paul Skenes is a max effort thrower. ‘Effortless without much strain?’ Hate to be harsh but that was spoken as if you’ve never thrown a ball or don’t play the sport,” he said in August 2025.

Schilling later added, “Skenes mechanics will make it very hard for him to take on that workload unless he can tone down the effort. He won’t LOSE anything, but will gain long term benefits.”

Skenes Speaks on His Latest Outing

Skenes was asked if he was surprised that the Pirates pulled him after 65 pitches, despite his velocity being down.

“Not really,” Skenes told reporters. “If I were the manager, I’d probably do it too. … Wish I could have gone more, but it is what it is.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB Legend Curt Schilling Reveals What’s Wrong With Paul Skenes

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