MLB World Reacts To Paul Skenes’ Performance In Phillies-Pirates Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) by a score of 6-0.

Despite superstar Paul Skenes on the mound, they ended up getting swept in the three-game series.

Skenes finished his day going 5.0 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs (with seven strikeouts).

MLB World Reacts To Paul Skenes’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Skenes on social media:

Just Baseball: “Number of times Paul Skenes allowed 5 ER in a start: 2024-2025: Once in 55 starts 2026: Twice in 10 starts”

@DTonPirates: “Paul Skenes getting banged around in the 6th like we rarely see. HR, single, double to open it up & he gets pulled. A rare sight. #Pirates down 3-0, runners on 2nd & 3rd, no outs.”

Bob Pompeani: “Paul Skenes 85 pitches thru 5 innings”

@varadmehta: “You don’t see Paul Skenes chased in the sixth inning every game.”

Colin Beazley: “5-0 Phillies after the sixth. Paul Skenes’ final line: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks. Three hits and three runs were charged to Skenes in the sixth, an inning in which he didn’t record an out.”

Cole Weintraub: “Paul Skenes had gone five starts without issuing a walk entering today’s outing. He just walked Adolis García in the fifth inning. It’s a miracle.”

Todd Zolecki: “Bryce Harper entered today with a .916 OPS, which ranked 14th out of 169 qualified hitters. He hits a solo homer against Paul Skenes in the sixth.”

@Jimmyking35: “Skenes then went on to allow 5 earned runs for just the 3rd time in his career because he ran into the red hot Philadelphia Phillies”

Skenes is in his third MLB season (all with the Pirates).

He has gone 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA in 10 games this year.

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 24-23 record in 47 games.

They are 13-13 in the 26 games they have played at home.

Following the Phillies, the Pirates will start their next series on Tuesday night when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

Skenes is looking to help the franchise make the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2015.