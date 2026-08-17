Pirates Make Oneil Cruz Injury Decision Ahead of Tigers Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting back a long-awaited power hitter from injury ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The team is activating outfielder Oneil Cruz from the 60-day injured list on Monday, Pirates insider Jason Mackey reported. Relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez is also activated from the paternity list.

In corresponding moves, Pittsburgh is demoting relief pitcher Hunter Barco and second baseman Ronny Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis, the insider added.

It has been a long time since Oneil Cruz has been in the lineup. 72 days to be exact.

Details on Oneil Cruz’s Injury

Oneil Cruz, 27, has been out of the Pirates’ lineup since June 6 due to non-displaced fractures of the fourth and fifth metacarpals in his left hand.

The injury occurred while sliding into home plate in the Pirates’ June 6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Cruz was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on June 10 before being transferred to the 60-day on July 18.

Cruz completed a six-game rehab assignment between Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona before being activated by the Pirates on Monday.

He is batting .264/.350/.472 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, and 21 stolen bases on the season. Getting the 6-foot-7, 248-pound outfielder back will help Pittsburgh make a push for a spot in the postseason.

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Pirates Chase a Spot in the Postseason

The Pirates are currently 16.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. A division title is nearly out of reach with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

However, Pittsburgh is still in the NL Wild Card race. Entering Monday, there is a 6.5-game difference between the Pirates and the San Diego Padres, who currently have the final Wild Card spot.

The second half hasn’t been friendly to the Pirates, going 11-18 since July 17. Pittsburgh is coming off a series win over one of the hottest teams in baseball: the Boston Red Sox.

They will look to build off this momentum in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers before a nine-game road trip.