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Pirates Make Oneil Cruz Injury Decision Ahead of Tigers Series

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The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Oneil Cruz from the 60-day injured list ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers, Pirates insider Jason Mackey reports.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting back a long-awaited power hitter from injury ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The team is activating outfielder Oneil Cruz from the 60-day injured list on Monday, Pirates insider Jason Mackey reported. Relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez is also activated from the paternity list.

In corresponding moves, Pittsburgh is demoting relief pitcher Hunter Barco and second baseman Ronny Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis, the insider added.

It has been a long time since Oneil Cruz has been in the lineup. 72 days to be exact.

Details on Oneil Cruz’s Injury

Oneil Cruz

GettyPittsburgh Pirates OF Oneil Cruz has been out of the team’s lineup since June 6 while recovering from non-displaced fractures of the fourth and fifth metacarpals in his left hand. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Oneil Cruz, 27, has been out of the Pirates’ lineup since June 6 due to non-displaced fractures of the fourth and fifth metacarpals in his left hand.

The injury occurred while sliding into home plate in the Pirates’ June 6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Cruz was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on June 10 before being transferred to the 60-day on July 18.

Cruz completed a six-game rehab assignment between Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona before being activated by the Pirates on Monday.

He is batting .264/.350/.472 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, and 21 stolen bases on the season. Getting the 6-foot-7, 248-pound outfielder back will help Pittsburgh make a push for a spot in the postseason.

Pirates Chase a Spot in the Postseason

Don Kelly

GettyThe Pittsburgh Pirates are still in the running for an NL Wild Card spot. They currently sit 6.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final spot. Getting Oneil Cruz back into the lineup will help the Pirates in the efforts to the postseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pirates are currently 16.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. A division title is nearly out of reach with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

However, Pittsburgh is still in the NL Wild Card race. Entering Monday, there is a 6.5-game difference between the Pirates and the San Diego Padres, who currently have the final Wild Card spot.

The second half hasn’t been friendly to the Pirates, going 11-18 since July 17. Pittsburgh is coming off a series win over one of the hottest teams in baseball: the Boston Red Sox.

They will look to build off this momentum in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers before a nine-game road trip.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Pirates Make Oneil Cruz Injury Decision Ahead of Tigers Series

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