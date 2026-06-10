Pirates Get Brutal Oneil Cruz Injury News Amid Career Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates‘ resurgent 2026 season just hit a significant speed bump, as they’ll have to proceed without one of their best hitters. Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that starting center fielder Oneil Cruz has nondisplaced fractures in his left hand, which will keep him out of action for the next month.

That is brutal injury news for the Pirates, who are in the thick of a tight National League Wild Card race. They are currently 34-33, sitting half a game out of a postseason spot entering their contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 10.

They’ll have to survive the next month without Cruz, who was on track to produce career-bests in 2026. Through his first 64 games, he’s slashing .264/.350/.472 with 14 home runs and 21 stolen bases. FanGraphs estimates his offense to be 29% better than the league-average hitter, with a 129 wRC+.

Pirates Lose Oneil Cruz to Left Hand Injury

With Oneil Cruz in their lineup, the Pirates have been one of the best-hitting teams in MLB. They rank ninth in wRC+ (105), a 23-point improvement from last season. This lineup, plus a young and exciting rotation, finally has the club on the verge of contention.

The injury likely stemmed from his slide into home plate in the Pirates’ loss to the Atlanta Braves on June 6. At the time, it was viewed as a day-to-day injury. Cruz was out of the lineup the following game, which isn’t unusual for a day game after a night game.

Cruz was scratched from the Pirates’ starting lineup on June 9, with the club announcing left hand discomfort. He did not play in their 12-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After being scratched from another game due to his left hand, the club likely had Cruz’s left hand imaged as a precautionary measure. That likely revealed the non-displaced fractures on his fourth and fifth metatarsals.

In the wake of his injury, the Pirates placed their starting center fielder on the 10-day injured list. Billy Cook has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move. Jake Mangum gets the start in center field against the Dodgers.

How the Pirates Move Forward Without Oneil Cruz

The injury to Cruz is a big blow to the Pirates. Cruz is a talented player capable of achieving impressive feats on the field that can swing a ball game. He leads the club in stolen bases (21) and runs scored (45), while being second behind Brandon Lowe in home runs.

Their first game indicates what the lineup will look like in Cruz’s absence. The Pirates are rolling with an outfield of Bryan Reynolds, Jake Mangum, and Tyler Callihan. Ryan O’Hearn is starting as the designated hitter.

The Pirates could reshuffle their roster to give themselves more options beyond Mangum in center field. But their options are very limited. Jhostyxnon Garcia is listed as a possible center field option on Roster Resource, although he profiles more for a corner role.

Mitch Jebb would have been a potential option, but he’s recovering from thumb surgery. He’s out beyond the All-Star break.

That could require the club to add a player who is not currently on their 40-man roster for center field coverage.