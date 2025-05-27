Pirates Star Crushes Hardest-Hit Home Run in MLB History at 122.9 MPH

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz etched his name into Major League Baseball history on Sunday by hitting a home run with an exit velocity of 122.9 mph–the hardest-hit ball ever recorded since Statcast began tracking.

This remarkable feat occurred during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Facing Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson, Cruz launched a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball over the right-field wall.

The ball traveled an estimated 432 feet and made a splash into the Allegheny River.

This home run surpassed Cruz’s previous record of a 122.4 mph single hit in August 2022, solidifying his position as the owner of the two hardest-hit balls in Statcast history.

Consistent Power Hitter

As of May 26, Cruz boasts a .236 batting average with 11 home runs and a .491 slugging percentage, reflecting his significant contribution to the Pirates’ offensive lineup.

“I connected really well. It feels even better just to know that it’s the hardest-hit ball in the history of Statcast,” Cruz said.

“It doesn’t matter how hard the ball was hit. I just go out and make good contact. Sometimes, I don’t even try to make the hardest contact.”

Despite Cruz’s historic home run, the Pirates fell short, losing 6-5 to the Brewers. Nevertheless, his performance provided a highlight in an otherwise challenging game for Pittsburgh.

“Superstar-type stuff,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said. “Guys continue to grind, continue to battle. I think Oneil is, obviously, a huge part of that in what he’s doing. It’s contagious, too.”

Mitch Keller’s Role

Although Oneil Cruz’s 122.9 mph home run rightfully stole headlines, it capped off a series that already featured standout moments from Pittsburgh’s top talents.

Just a few days earlier, Mitch Keller delivered a masterclass on the mound in a win over the Brewers, showcasing the type of frontline pitching that could help turn the Pirates into a true contender.

Keller carved through Milwaukee’s lineup with precision, mixing fastballs and off-speed pitches to keep hitters guessing. His outing was a key part of the Pirates’ 2–1 victory and demonstrated the balance Pittsburgh is capable of achieving when its pitching staff rises to meet the moment.

The performance drew praise from manager Derek Shelton and teammates alike, especially as it came during a tightly contested divisional matchup.

A Glimpse of Character

The same game Keller threw also featured a different side of Cruz–one not measured in exit velocity.

He made a special promise to 10-year-old Pirates fan John Block. The young fan had struck a deal with Cruz: if Cruz got a hit, he’d hand over his bat.

After delivering an RBI triple in the seventh inning, Cruz did just that–personally handing the bat to the beaming youngster.

“I took it like a challenge from the kid, and I couldn’t let him down,” Cruz said. The gesture brought the boy’s father to tears and painted a powerful portrait of an athlete who understands his role beyond the scoreboard.