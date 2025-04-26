Pirates Paul Skenes Says He Can Throw 140, Even 150 Pitches

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes was all business after shutting down the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, but his most telling moment came after the game—not during it. Asked about being pushed to a career-high 108 pitches, Skenes didn’t hesitate: “I know this is never going to happen, but I really do feel like I’m built and conditioned to throw 140, 150.” That’s not just old-school bravado—it’s a rare statement in an era of pitch counts, and it goes straight to the heart of why the Pirates believe they have a franchise player.

Skenes Dominates Under the Brightest Lights

On Friday night, all eyes were on Skenes as he matched against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers’ high-priced star. Skenes delivered his most dominant start of the year: 6 1/3 shutout innings, a season-high nine strikeouts, no walks, and just five hits scattered. The Dodgers, boasting one of the league’s most dangerous lineups, rarely even threatened; only one runner made it as far as third base.

The game wasn’t just a battle of numbers. Skenes’ command and poise were displayed, especially when his usual weapons weren’t as sharp. Noticing his four-seam fastball command wasn’t perfect, he leaned heavily on his curveball—throwing it 16 times, more than in any previous start this year. “When you’ve got [what] feels like 10 pitches, which three are rocking for this at-bat?” Pirates catcher Henry Davis said after the game. “Just go with it at ’em and see what would play well off it.” The results spoke for themselves.

Manager Derek Shelton pointed to Skenes as the tone-setter. “It kind of started with what Paul did,” Shelton said, crediting his young righty for giving the Pirates every chance to win. Even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while critical of his own lineup’s discipline, admitted, “When he needed to ratchet it up, he did.”

Built Different: A Modern Workhorse’s Mentality

What set Skenes apart on Friday wasn’t just the box score. It was the attitude. In an era where few starters see the seventh inning, Skenes wanted more. He joked about throwing 120 or 130 pitches like he did at LSU—something unheard of in today’s MLB, but a window into his mentality. “I’m not going to say no when they ask if I’m good to face another hitter,” he said. It’s the kind of mindset Pittsburgh hasn’t had at the top of their rotation in years.

Adding another layer, Skenes did it all in front of a massive group of family and friends—around 35 in attendance—in his native Southern California. “I was playing for free tonight,” he said. “It was fun…cool to be able to share that with them.” It’s a far cry from his last start in LA when he got roughed up. This time, he was in complete control.

Dodgers Get a Glimpse of NL’s Future

Friday wasn’t just another Pirates win; it was a glimpse at a changing of the guard. Yamamoto and Skenes could be rivals for the NL Cy Young for years. On this night, Skenes outdueled LA’s $300 million arm and did it his way—mixing pitches, showing nerves of steel, and asking for more.

Skenes’ message after the game was clear: he’s here to pitch deep, win big games, and challenge the norms. The Pirates and their fans should be thrilled—so should baseball.