Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Draw Attention Before MLB All-Star Game

Paul Skenes is in his third MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and for the third consecutive year, he’s an All-Star.

This year’s game takes place Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Before first pitch, MLB hosts its annual All-Star Red Carpet Show, where Skenes once again arrived alongside his girlfriend, social media star Livvy Dunne.

The couple began dating in 2023 while they were both student-athletes at LSU.

Skenes and Dunne Rock Matching Outfits

Dunne revealed that Skenes picked the color scheme for their outfits, and she coordinated her look to match.

Skenes wore a navy blue and black suit with a black tie and white dress shirt. Dunne complemented his look with a matching dress.

“He told me what color he’s wearing and I just went accordingly,” Dunne told reporters.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne sighting 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZC8yNk2Tm4 — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Fan Reactions

@crystallineOwl: “The matching blue elements are sooooo cute.”

@presidodest11: “They look good together.”

@ReggieChadwick1: “The best couple in the MLB for the last 3 years.”

@XTwitAccount: “Paul and Paul’s girlfriend.”

Dunne and Skenes Reflect on Their Relationship

Dunne was asked how proud she is of everything Skenes has accomplished during his MLB career so far.

“He’s awesome,” Dunne said. “I mean he’s amazing at what he does every single day on the field and off the field. So I’m just lucky to do it by his side and take notes for my own life too because honestly he’s a great guy.”

The couple was also asked how they push each other to improve despite competing in different sports.

“I think that’s it,” Skenes said. “I think we relate in that way. It’s not easy, but it’s been a few years now, and we’ve learned how to do it and how to make each other better. I think our personalities just make each other better too, so it just works.”