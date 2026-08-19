Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire 34-Year-Old MLB Veteran in Trade With Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates are wrapping up a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

However, in the middle of the game, the Pirates made a notable trade with the New York Yankees.

Pirates Acquire Veteran Catcher

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, the Pirates acquired 34-year-old veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations.

“The New York Yankees have traded catcher Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations,” Romero wrote.

The New York Yankees have traded catcher Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) August 19, 2026

Bethancourt signed a minor league deal with the Yankees last month and joined their Triple-A affiliate, but he never appeared for the big league club. He now brings plenty of MLB experience to Pittsburgh.

Bethancourt’s MLB Career

Bethancourt made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Atlanta Braves and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs throughout his career.

His last MLB appearance came in 2024. Across eight MLB seasons, he’s recorded 284 hits, 35 home runs and a .229 batting average in 1,241 at-bats.

He’ll likely join the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate after the trade. In 2026, Bethancourt has recorded 230 minor league at-bats and is hitting .270 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, five stolen bases and an .811 OPS.

Throughout his minor league career, Bethancourt has 3,464 at-bats and a .271 batting average, along with 96 home runs, 484 RBIs and 78 stolen bases.