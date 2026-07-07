MLB World Reacts to Unfortunate Konnor Griffin News

Konnor Griffin has been one of the most impressive young rookies in MLB, living up to the hype this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates despite battling through injuries.

Unfortunately, Griffin could land on the IL for the second time this season after suffering an injury over the weekend against the Washington Nationals.

Jeff Passan’s Update

On Tuesday, ahead of the Pirates’ series opener against the Atlanta Braves, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Griffin suffered a torn tendon in his left ring finger.

Passan noted that Griffin does have the option to attempt to play through the injury, but the more likely scenario is a rehabilitation process that could sideline him for at least a month. If that happens, he would join teammates Oneil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz on the injured list.

“Pittsburgh rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin has a torn tendon in his left ring finger,”

“While Griffin could play through it, rehab is the likeliest option and would keep him out at least a month. Pirates already have Oneil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz on the IL.”

Pittsburgh rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin has a torn tendon in his left ring finger, sources tell ESPN. While Griffin could play through it, rehab is the likeliest option and would keep him out at least a month. Pirates already have Oneil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz on the IL. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 7, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@pokerpastortom: “Further confirmation that this team is cursed. I don’t know how to explain it otherwise anymore.”

@paceball__: “Right now is the best time for this to happen. All star break is coming up and they’ll be back for the playoff push.”

@JParker8080: “I hope this isn’t a Mike Trout 2.0 situation where he’s going to need coached on how to slide and dive without getting hurt all the time.”

@jpayan95: “Seriously?!! Guy was just out for over a month?! How the hell does he have a torn tendon now?!”

Griffin’s 2026 Campaign

Griffin was already placed on the IL earlier this season due to a right forearm strain, but when healthy, he has been highly effective for Pittsburgh.

The rookie has appeared in 59 games and recorded 247 plate appearances, batting .276 with 62 hits, five home runs, and 25 RBIs. He has also posted a .404 slugging percentage and a .734 OPS while adding 20 stolen bases.