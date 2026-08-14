Is Paul Skenes Out of Shape? Pitcher Goes Viral For Shirtless Photos in Miami

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series against a recently red-hot Boston Red Sox team currently on a five-game losing streak. First pitch is Friday, August 14 at 6:40 P.M. EST at PNC Park.

The Pirates are returning from a roadtrip in Miami, where they lost two of three to the Marlins. Ace pitcher, Paul Skenes took his 11th loss of the season on Tuesday after an early exit.

Skenes’ velocity failed to top 96.5 mph, and after photos at the beach with girlfriend Livvy Dunne surfaced, a new debate was started online.

Paul Skenes Spotted Looking Out of Shape in New Shirtless Photos With Girlfriend Livvy Dunne

On Tuesday, August 11, Paul Skenes had an early outing against the Miami Marlins where he gave up one run in 65 pitches through five innings. Skenes never reached 97 mph on any pitch.

Following his outing, photos surfaced of him and girlfriend Livvy Dunne at the beach in the Miami. Skenes was shirtless in these photos, raising a lot of questions if his velocity decrease this season is due to weight gain.

Before the photos were posted online, MLB writer Jon Perrotto says that Skenes has gained “noticeable weight” between seasons that could be hindering his performance.

MLB World Reacts to Paul Skenes Weight Gain Debate

Here’s what MLB fans are saying about the recent photos of Paul Skenes in Miami:

@Dan Clark: Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne at the beach in Miami. Skenes is simply not in shape for a pro athlete. In fact, it is not even close. IMO this cannot be helping his performance. My question – is he fully committed and doing all he can to perform the best he possibly can?