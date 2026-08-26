Pirates Reveal Oneil Cruz Decision After Game-Winning HR vs Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to grab another big win on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, winning the game after a massive 9th-inning home run.

In the top of the ninth, slugger Oneil Cruz mashed a home run off Padres star closer Mason Miller to take the lead in a 0-0 game. This was all Pittsburgh needed to clinch the win and the series from the Padres.

The home run off Miller was the first one that the closer had allowed in over a calendar year. Cruz squared up on a changeup, sending it out of the park.

For the year, Cruz has hit .260 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .839. His play this year has allowed the Pirates to remain in the playoff race, and they will need him to keep it going down the stretch.

Oneil Cruz Decision Announced

Now, heading into the final game of the three-game set, the Pirates have announced the lineup. Within it, Cruz will be hitting fifth for this team, looking to keep his strong play going.

Cruz will be playing center field in this game for Pittsburgh.

Pirates 8/26 S. Horwitz 1B

B. Lowe 2B

B. Reynolds DH

E. Valdez RF

O. Cruz CF

N. Gonzales 3B

J. Mangum LF

R. Flores Jr. C

J. Gonzalez SS B. Chandler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 26, 2026

Pittsburgh has been able to take the first two games of the series against the Padres, showing some life after being swept in their previous series. The Pirates enter the finale with a record of 65-69 on the season, sitting in fourth place within the National League Central division.

But Pittsburgh is still alive in the race for a wild-card spot in the NL, giving this team some hope for the final few weeks. The Pirates have gone 5-5 over the last 10 games, so this group will have to pick things up to get into a strong spot.

How to Watch Pirates vs Padres on Aug. 26

First pitch for this game will take place at 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh, Padres.TV, and in the MLB app.

Can the Pirates Break Long Playoff Drought?

The last time that the Pirates made the postseason was in 2015, so it’s been more than a decade for this franchise. The current roster is full of young talent, giving Pittsburgh some hope for the future, but the playoffs are the goal for this year too.

The Pirates have a strong collection of talent, but the team just needs to learn how to win. The success from this season should help them in the long run, even if making the playoffs this season could be a long shot.

In all likelihood, it will be tough for Pittsburgh to overcome all the other teams in the crowded NL field, especially this late into the season. But with there being a few weeks left, all it takes is them putting together a few strong series to get back into the hunt.