Pittsburgh Pirates Suddenly Demote 2 Players During Red Sox Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, which sets up an intriguing series finale on Sunday to decide the series.

Ahead of the matchup, the Pirates made several sudden roster moves.

Pirates Demote 2 Players

Pittsburgh announced the demotions of infielder Jack Brannigan and right-handed pitcher Wilbert Dotel, with both players now heading down to Triple-A Indianapolis.

In corresponding moves, the team called up left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke, who used to be one of the Red Sox’s top prospects after Boston drafted him in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ZounpcIOkf — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 16, 2026

What to Know About Brannigan

Brannigan didn’t get a very long stint with the Pirates, as he appeared in two games and recorded just one at-bat.

The Pirates drafted him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he’s currently 25 years old.

In the minor leagues this year, he’s recorded 244 at-bats and is hitting just .217 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs while maintaining a .771 OPS.

Barco’s 2026 Campaign

As for Barco, he made his MLB debut with the Pirates last year, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA across 3.0 innings pitched.

This season, Barco has made six appearances but has struggled, allowing 12 earned runs across 14.2 innings while striking out 10 batters.

Looking at the Pirates

Pittsburgh at one point was firmly in the playoff mix in the National League, but injuries and some poor play have dropped them in the standings entering Sunday.

They’re 60-65 overall, which has them dead last in the NL Central and 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.