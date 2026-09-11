Pittsburgh Pirates Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old Before Cubs Series

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Pirates are coming off a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “The Pirates sweep the White Sox behind a 2-0 win tonight. The Guardians are now 1.5 out in the AL Central with the Sox losing the first 3 of 13 straight games. Now on the road which includes a stop in Cleveland. Pittsburgh is above .500 in Sept. for the first time since 2018.”

Pittsburgh Pirates Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old

Earlier this month, the Pirates called up Ronny Simon.

The Pirates wrote (via X) on September 6: “ROSTER MOVES: We have recalled OF Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned INF/OF Nick Yorke to Indianapolis.”

It’s now been announced that Simon has been sent back to Triple-A (on Friday).

The Pirates wrote (via X) on September 11: “ROSTER MOVES: Today we reinstated 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day IL and optioned OF Ronny Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis.”

Looking At Simon

Simon is in the middle of his second season playing at the MLB level.

He also had a quick stint with the Miami Marlins last year.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .281 with nine hits, two RBIs, five runs and two stolen bases in 10 games for the Pirates this season.

Looking At The Pirates

The Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 74-73 record in 147 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 36-39 in 75 games on the road).

Following three games with the Cubs, the Pirates will return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at PNC Park.