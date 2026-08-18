Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-Old During Tigers Series

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 8-5 on Monday.

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-Old

During their series with the Tigers, the Pirates announced the news that they had released Dominic Fletcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Indianapolis Indians released RF Dominic Fletcher.”

Fletcher did not appear in a game for the Pirates at the MLB level.

He played 67 games for their Minor League affiliates.

Looking At Fletcher’s MLB Career

Fletcher was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old then spent the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Chicago White Sox.