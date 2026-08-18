Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-Old During Tigers Series

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 9: Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly #12 looks on from the dugout in the first inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 8-5 on Monday.
Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-Old
GettyDominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 01, 2023 in Anaheim, California.
During their series with the Tigers, the Pirates announced the news that they had released Dominic Fletcher from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Indianapolis Indians released RF Dominic Fletcher.”
GettyDominic Fletcher #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait during the 2026 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at LECOM Park on February 18, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida.
Fletcher did not appear in a game for the Pirates at the MLB level.
He played 67 games for their Minor League affiliates.
Looking At Fletcher’s MLB Career
GettyDominic Fletcher #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a sacrifice fly against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a spring training game at Peoria Stadium on March 11, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona.
Fletcher was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
He spent his rookie season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 28-year-old then spent the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Chicago White Sox.
GettyDominic Fletcher #5 of the Chicago White Sox makes a catch against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2025 in New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 8-5 on Monday.Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-OldDuring their series with the Tigers, the Pirates announced the news that they had released Dominic Fletcher from their […]
Pittsburgh Pirates Release 28-Year-Old During Tigers Series