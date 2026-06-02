TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Pittsburgh Pirates Sending 6-Year MLB Player To Twins

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates got the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

They will open up a new series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night in Texas.

Pirates Send 6-Year MLB Player To Twins

On Monday night, the Pirates announced that they had traded Justin Lawrence to the Twins.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “We have traded RHP Justin Lawrence to Minnesota for cash considerations.”

Lawrence had been in his second season with the Pirates.

Right now, he is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 23 games.

Before the Pirates, the 31-year-old had spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade on social media:

Brandon Warne: “The Twins will be adding Lawrence to their active roster before tomorrow’s game”

Aaron Gleeman: “Twins acquired 31-year-old reliever Justin Lawrence from the Pirates for cash considerations. Lawrence, a right-hander with mid-90s fastball/sinker velocity, a swing-and-miss sweeper, and poor control, has a 5.05 ERA with 236 strikeouts and 130 walks in 234 career MLB innings.”

Colin Beazley: “RHP Justin Lawrence didn’t make it to waivers. He’ll join Derek Shelton and the Minnesota Twins.”

@DOMISMONEY: “The Pirates had recently DFA’d Justin Lawrence Minnesota will get him and the Pirates get some cash as well”

@BuccoDrip412: “Actually surprised they made this move so early. Usually they wait until August 1st to make any kind of moves or just keep said player for the whole season. Could you imagine watching him pitch any more games here?”

@hoop6363: “I had such high hopes for Justin Lawrence with the way he finished last year. He was unhittable.”

@r_mack: “0.51 ERA just last season ❤️”

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are currently the third-place team in the National League Central with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.