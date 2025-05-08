Pirates Put on Blast Amid Manager’s Firing: ‘Worst GM … Ever?’

The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton after a miserable 12-26 start. But the truth is, this move wasn’t about Shelton. It was about the GM who hired him — and who continues to steer the Pirates straight into the abyss.

“Is [Ben] Cherington the worst GM our city has ever seen?” Joe Starkey of Pittsburgh Post Gazette wrote on May 8 after Shelton’s dismissal. “I’m leaning toward yes.”

Cherington is six years into a rebuild with nothing to show for it. No playoff appearances, no winning seasons, no identity, and no direction. Now his hand-picked manager has flamed out.

A Firing That Came Too Late

Shelton was supposed to be the culture-setter. A player’s manager. A steady hand for a young, rebuilding roster. But after five-plus seasons and zero signs of progress, the move to cut ties became inevitable.

GM Ben Cherington praised Shelton on his way out, saying, “I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary.”

Shelton ends his tenure with a record well below .500 and zero postseason appearances. While he inherited a rebuilding roster and front office overhaul, he never found a way to elevate the team beyond occasional hot streaks.

But it’s not Shelton who’s responsible for constructing the lineup currently embarrassing Pittsburgh fans nightly. That honor belongs to Cherington.

Year 6, Still Lost

The Pirates are on pace for a 100-loss season—again. It would be the third under Cherington. It likely would’ve been four if not for the shortened 2020 season. The only thing this rebuild is building is frustration.

The lineup? A parade of .100 hitters and replacement-level placeholders. The team? Losing seven straight and nine of ten before Shelton’s dismissal. The fanbase? Checked out, just like the scoreboard most nights.

There’s not a single developed position player under Cherington’s watch. No cornerstone. No breakout. Just a six-year trail of whiffs in player development, questionable trades, and free-agent signings that don’t even warrant mentioning.

Tommy Pham, one of Cherington’s recent “toughness” signings, is hitting .183 with zero home runs and a suspension-worthy fan incident. That’s not toughness. That’s tone-deaf.

The lone glimmer of hope in Ben Cherington’s tenure might be Paul Skenes, the flame-throwing No. 1 overall pick and one of the most hyped pitching prospects in recent memory. But even that potential success story comes with a dark cloud.

Multiple insiders and former players have already speculated that Skenes could eventually request a trade or be dealt before the Pirates ever see his prime years—just like Gerrit Cole, Tyler Glasnow, Jameson Taillon, and countless other arms who started in Pittsburgh only to flourish elsewhere.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Cherington’s winning percentage in Pittsburgh is .411 with 0 playoff appearances, and nonexistent fan faith.

Even infamous GMs like Dave Littlefield and Cam Bonifay produced more wins. Branch Rickey posted a worse percentage—but he also built the 1960 championship core. Cherington’s signature accomplishment might be leading a city-wide apathy movement.

Don Kelly Gets the Job… and the Wreckage

Bench coach Don Kelly is now the manager. He’s respected, he’s local, and he’ll say all the right things. But unless something changes at the top, it won’t matter.

Shelton took the fall. But Ben Cherington built this mess.

Until the Pirates reckon with the bigger problem in the front office, nothing will change. The scoreboard won’t. The standings won’t. The empty seats won’t. Shelton’s gone. But the real issue is still calling the shots.