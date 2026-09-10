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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Sudden Konnor Griffin Change

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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hugs Brandon Lowe #5 after the final out in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels during the game at PNC Park on September 6, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Illinois.

The Pirates are coming off two straight wins, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 4-2 (on Wednesday).

Konnor Griffin (who started at shortstop) finished with one hit, one walk, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Pirates Announce Sudden Griffin Change

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two-run RBI single in the seventh inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Thursday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Pirates 9/10 K. Griffin DH O. Cruz CF B. Reynolds LF N. Gonzales 3B B. Lowe 2B R. Flores Jr. C J. Mangum RF S. Horwitz 1B J. Triolo SS J. Jones SP”

Griffin (who is leading off) has been moved to DH on Thursday.

The 20-year-old rookie is batting .266 with 65 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 37 runs and 22 stolen bases in 64 games.

He was the 9th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates a double against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on September 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Sudden Konnor Griffin Change

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