Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Sudden Konnor Griffin Change

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Illinois.

The Pirates are coming off two straight wins, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 4-2 (on Wednesday).

Konnor Griffin (who started at shortstop) finished with one hit, one walk, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Pirates Announce Sudden Griffin Change

For Thursday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Pirates 9/10 K. Griffin DH O. Cruz CF B. Reynolds LF N. Gonzales 3B B. Lowe 2B R. Flores Jr. C J. Mangum RF S. Horwitz 1B J. Triolo SS J. Jones SP”

Griffin (who is leading off) has been moved to DH on Thursday.

The 20-year-old rookie is batting .266 with 65 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 37 runs and 22 stolen bases in 64 games.

He was the 9th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup