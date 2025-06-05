MLB Commissioner Drops Surprising Admission on President Trump

Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred revealed this week that President Donald Trump was among several voices who influenced his recent decision to reinterpret MLB’s policy on permanently banned individuals. According to The Washington Post, this policy now opens the door for late “hit king” Pete Rose to be considered for Hall of Fame induction.

Rose’s Case Reopened—Posthumously

On May 13, Manfred announced that permanent bans from MLB would no longer apply after a person’s death. This move that allows the consideration of players like Rose and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson for Hall of Fame induction. Speaking at the owner’s meetings on Wednesday, Manfred acknowledged that Trump’s vocal support of Rose helped push the issue forward.

“[Trump] was one of a number of voices that was supportive of the idea that this was the right decision,” Manfred said. “Obviously, I have respect for the office, and the advice that he gave I paid attention to, but I had a lot of other people that were weighing in on the topic, as well.”

The Trump Factor

Trump publicly endorsed Rose’s reinstatement in February. The President issued a statement that strongly criticized MLB’s historical stance. He urged the league to “get off its fat, lazy ass” and recognize Rose’s contributions. Though the presidential “pardon” carried no legal weight, it had some influence.

Manfred confirmed he took the comments seriously, not because of politics, but out of respect for the office. Still, he emphasized that it wasn’t a unilateral decision swayed solely by Trump’s remarks.

A Long, Complicated Legacy

Rose agreed to a permanent ban in 1989 following MLB’s investigation into allegations he gambled on the Cincinnati Reds while serving as manager—and possibly as a player. Though he never formally admitted to betting on games during his playing days, Rose repeatedly denied wrongdoing for more than 15 years before eventually acknowledging some of the allegations.

The Hall of Fame followed suit in 1991 by creating a rule barring anyone on MLB’s permanently ineligible list from consideration. Rose’s petitions for reinstatement were denied by three commissioners, including Manfred, in 2015, before he died in 2024.

With this policy shift, Rose will now be eligible for the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot in December 2027. He would need 12 of 16 votes to earn enshrinement.

Controversy Still Looms

Even with his reinstatement, Rose’s Hall of Fame candidacy is far from guaranteed. The character clause has long played a role in Hall voting, especially in cases involving players like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. And Rose’s off-field issues—including 2015 allegations of statutory rape—remain deeply troubling for many.

While those allegations were not part of the original ban and never formally adjudicated in court, they’ve been widely reported. They could weigh heavily on the judgment of Hall committee voters. MLB’s decision merely makes Rose eligible for consideration; it does not guarantee him a plaque in Cooperstown.

A Broader Policy Shift

Manfred’s reinterpretation applies to all deceased individuals on the permanently ineligible list, not just Rose. “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who was banned for his alleged role in the 1919 Black Sox scandal, is also now eligible to be considered. This may mark a philosophical shift in MLB’s stance on historical punishment and posthumous legacy.

Asked whether this signals more sweeping changes to how MLB handles past infractions, Manfred declined to elaborate but said the sport is constantly evolving.

Looking Ahead

Whether Rose is ever inducted remains to be seen. The Hall of Fame’s voting committees have previously upheld the 1991 ban with little debate. That precedent no longer stands. But what replaces it—and how voters weigh a lifetime of records against a complicated personal history—will be the next chapter in baseball’s reckoning with its past.