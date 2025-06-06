Manfred Admits Misstep in ESPN Opt-Out as MLB Scrambles for Partners

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred recently expressed regret over the league’s mutual decision with ESPN to opt out of their long-standing broadcast agreement.

This move has led to a complex situation where MLB is now engaged in multiple negotiations to fill the void left by ESPN’s departure.

A Strategic Misstep?

In 2021, MLB and ESPN agreed to a contract extension set to run through 2028. However, both parties exercised a mutual opt-out clause in early 2025, ending the deal after the current season.

Manfred acknowledged that while the opt-out was part of earlier compromises, he now wishes the league wasn’t in a position to sell a short-term package to bridge the gap until 2028.

The decision to part ways was influenced by MLB’s dissatisfaction with ESPN’s coverage beyond live games and ESPN’s desire to reduce rights fees. ESPN aimed to align its payments with what streaming platforms like Apple and Roku were offering, but MLB rejected the reduced offer.

“We applied the same discipline and fiscal responsibility that has built ESPN’s industry-leading live events portfolio as we continue to grow our audience across linear, digital and social platforms,” ESPN said.

Navigating a Fragmented Media Landscape

With ESPN’s exit, MLB is now in discussions with three different broadcasters to cover the rights previously held by ESPN. These negotiations involve separate content packages, including “Sunday Night Baseball,” the Wild Card Round, and the Home Run Derby.

Manfred emphasized the importance of audience reach over revenue in these interim deals, viewing them as a bridge to a more comprehensive media rights overhaul in 2028.

“Given that we see the ESPN part of it, or what used to be the ESPN part of it, as kind of a bridge to 2028 [when all MLB national media rights deals are up], I would overweight reach on that package, but it’s still a balance,” Manfred said.

However, the short-term nature of these agreements may make it challenging for MLB to secure the desired value and exposure.

Fan Frustration and Accessibility Issues

The shift towards exclusive streaming deals has led to fan frustration, as games become harder to access across various platforms. Critics argue that MLB’s focus on short-term profits through streaming partnerships is alienating longtime fans accustomed to traditional broadcasts.

This fragmentation not only complicates viewing experiences but also risks diminishing the sport’s visibility and fan engagement, especially for marquee matchups that were once easily accessible.

Manfred’s candid acknowledgment of regret over the ESPN opt-out serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities of media rights negotiations in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“We agreed to the opt-out as part of a set of compromises that got us to the deal we had,” he said. “We liked the deal we had. Looking backward, do I wish I wasn’t in a position to sell three years, so we could line our rights up to ’28? The answer to that is yes.”

As MLB seeks to finalize new broadcast agreements before the All-Star Game in July, the league faces the challenge of balancing financial considerations with the need to maintain and grow its fan base.

The situation underscores the importance of strategic foresight and the potential pitfalls of prioritizing short-term gains over long-term stability and audience reach.