Exclusive: Inside the Sacramento ’s Audacious $1.8 Billion Quest to Secure an MLB Expansion Team

Sacramento may not necessarily set off alarms or be on the sports consciousness of America as a whole. Yet, the city is a sports town. Now, they want to be the permanent home of an expansion MLB franchise. Currently home to the former Athletics, Sacramento is seeking to bring its own team to California’s capital. Barry Broome, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, shared with Heavy the insight aand behind the move.

How will the proposed $1 billion in city investment not include the general fund?

The proposed public financing structure is designed so that repayment comes only from revenue generated and reinvested within the ballpark district itself, including tax increment financing, existing hotel taxes, and other project-related revenue streams. This model would not impact the city’s general fund.

What is the timeline for securing the remaining private investment?

The effort has already identified significant local funding through land contributions, tribal investment, and private capital, but a controlling ownership investor is still needed. We are actively engaging with potential principal investors with the financial capacity and credibility required by Major League Baseball.

How did the committee calculate the projected $1.77 billion in new tax revenue over 40 years ?

The projection is tied to property tax over 40 years in tax increment financing, plus existing hotel taxes and other revenues.

How does temporarily hosting the Athletics impact or accelerate this expansion bid?

Hosting the Athletics gives Sacramento a rare opportunity to demonstrate its ability to support Major League Baseball in real time. The multi-year window allows the region to showcase fan engagement, corporate support, operational readiness, and overall market viability directly to MLB leadership.

Does the presence of the Sacramento River Cats complicate or complement a Major League franchise?

The River Cats complement the process and are part of Sacramento’s broader baseball foundation, and they are proof of the market’s long-standing support for the sport. The River Cats have led the entire minor leagues in home attendance 10 times since moving to Sacramento in 2000 and were named the AAA franchise of the year in 2024.

Can you detail the next steps for the fully entitled 50-acre downtown site?

Because the site is already owned, zoned, and entitled, Sacramento believes it has a major competitive advantage over other expansion markets. The next phase would likely focus on finalizing financing, ownership structure, and detailed development planning tied to MLB’s eventual expansion timeline.

What will the mixed-use development look like beyond the ballpark?

The vision extends beyond baseball and centers around a broader mixed-use district designed to activate the area year-round. While specific plans have not yet been finalized, the project will be used as a larger entertainment, residential, and commercial destination.

How does Sacramento plan to outcompete other major expansion candidates?

Sacramento’s pitch centers on a combination of factors: a top-20 media market, one of the nation’s largest underserved sports markets, site control and readiness, and substantial local financial commitments already assembled.

What is the explicit corporate backing behind this bid?

The effort includes support from major regional businesses, tribal and civic leaders. Plus, participation from organizations tied to professional sports, tourism, and economic development. Additional details around long-term corporate sponsorships, naming rights, and premium partnership commitments are expected to evolve alongside the ownership process.

The region has multiple billion-dollar companies headquartered and operating in the market, including Raley’s, VSP Vision, Sutter Health, and Solidigm (the R&D arm of Sk Hynix). The market also has five gaming assets across the six-county region and has experienced significant corporate investment from foreign companies, including Siemens, SMA Solar (international HQ), Bosch, and the Sk Pharmteco.

The City’s Baseball History Aligns with Competition

Sacramento joins Salt Lake City and Nashville as the presumptive leaders to become an MLB expansion team. Like the other two mentioned, the area boasts a baseball history that dates back to the 19th century. The Sacramento Senators played in the California League. Moreover, the members of the steering committee possess MLB connections at various levels. For instance, former manager Dusty Baker and first baseman Derrek Lee attempt to bring a team to the region.

Steering Committee Member with Previous MLB Experience Could Be a Deciding Factor

Committee member Kevin McClatchy owned the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1996 to 2007. Hwe oversaw the construction of PNC Park, regarded by many as one of the better ballparks in baseball. With McClatchy’s experience in baseball executive circles, he could be an integral factor in MLB’s decision.

The Void That Remains

When the Athletics left Oakland, Northern California, a part of their baseball fabric remained. Granted, the Bay Area and NoCal are wholly different regions, but baseball crosses highways and transcends city limits. With the majority of A’s fans never rooting for the San Francisco Giants, a potential Sacramento team could open doors. On top of that, many may embrace a team that refuses the bright lights of the Nevada desert.