Sal Stewart Credits MLB Veteran For His Success After ROY Season

We have reached the point in the MLB offseason when the regular-season awards start being announced. The first player award announced is Rookie of the Year. Both the American League and National League winners were given their recognition, with Kevin McGonigle winning in the AL and Sal Stewart in the NL.

Both players had plenty of reasons for their first season success. However, Stewart had been under the tutelage of an MLB All-Star. Stewart and Manny Machado are offseason workout partners, and that is someone who Stewart has admittedly learned a lot from.

After being named the NL ROY, Stewart spoke with MLB Network about the honor and what Machado has meant to him during his career. Stewart said, “I’m fortunate to have people like Manny…someone I can go after. Seeing what he’s doing, has a Hall of Fame career, and every day I show up to the gym, I know I’m not the best player at that gym. So I better get to work and go out there and try to be the best that I can be.”

The Miami Mashers

Stewart and Machado are both Miami natives and were introduced by former MLB player Yonder Alonso. When previously asked about his relationship with Stewart, Machado told MLB.com, “That’s my protege; I’ve been training with him for like eight years.”

Machado even called Stewart “the best hitter in the Minor Leagues” when he was still playing in Single-A. Stewart is a well-rounded hitter and brought it all to the table during his rookie season. He batted .263 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. He established himself as the future of the Reds and as a middle-of-the-order bat for years to come.

Stewart had a .767 OPS and played all 162 games during his All-Star season. It is rare to see a rookie on the All-Star team, so that speaks to the kind of season he had, especially in the first half of the year.

Stewart 2nd Year Improvements

Although it was a great season for Stewart, he still has a few areas to improve. He did not have a great defensive season. According to Baseball Savant, Stewart had -2 Outs Above Average and was in the 16th percentile in arm strength. He spent time at 1B, 2B, and 3B this season.

Another area for improvement is his strikeout rate. His 155 strikeouts were the 38th most in baseball. He can improve that number by chasing less and making more consistent contact. His chase rate was 32.1%, with his whiff percentage at 27%.

Those numbers are normal for a young hitter; however, they can improve with the right approach. It will be interesting to see how Stewart approaches his offseason work after a successful first season. Yet, his continued work with Machado should keep him well motivated to outperform his mentor.