4 Padres Pitchers Face Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have a lot of talented pitchers on their roster.

The problem is that a bunch of them are also ticketed for free agency as soon as the season ends.

Michael King, Adrian Morejon, Robbie Ray and Casey Mize are all in the final season of their contract with San Diego.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, in a new article this week, ranks them as four of the 15-best pending free agent pitchers.

It’ll be tough for the Padres to keep all their guys, because other teams will be interested in bidding on such impressive pitching talent.

San Diego will want to at least keep a couple around, you’d think — it’s hard to lose so much talent and remain a contender.

Michael King Free Agency

King, the former Yankees star, is the best of the bunch. He’ll be one of the best pitchers available in free agency who isn’t named Tarik Skubal.

“Padres’ fans are hoping the ownership change will help them secure King to a long-term deal, as he has quietly become their ace and is the second-best starting pitcher in this year’s free-agent class,” Bowden writes. “King, 31, is in the 90th percentile in pitching run value, 93rd in breaking ball run value and 97th in off-speed run value. He’s also in the 88th percentile in hard-hit% and 85th percentile in Avg Exit Velocity thanks to his special secondary offerings.”

Adrian Morejon Free Agency

Morejon is an outlier on Bowden’s list, which is mostly starting pitchers.

The talented lefty, as Padres fans know, is a relief pitcher, and a darn good one.

“Morejon is the best left-handed reliever in this class and although he is in a set-up role for the Padres, he also has the potential to be an impact closer,” Bowden writes. “He has a power arsenal that features a 99-mph sinker, a 99-mph four-seam fastball, a 92-mph changeup and an 89-mph slider.”

The only reason Morejon doesn’t close for the Padres is because they have Mason Miller.

Robbie Ray Free Agency

Ray came to San Diego at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants.

Soon, he could be on the move again to another new team.

“Scouts are going to be keeping a close eye on the Padres’ pitching staff, as several of their top arms will be free agents this offseason,” Bowden writes. “Ray is one of them after he was acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline.”

Casey Mize Free Agency

Mize, too, was a trade deadline acquisition. He wasn’t as flashy as Skubal to the Dodgers, but he was also moved away from the Detroit Tigers.

He’s a former No. 1 overall pick (2018) who can still be an effective pitcher.

“Although he’s never lived up to that billing and has had to overcome several injuries, he’s finally healthy and a solid mid-rotation starter,” Bowden writes. “After posting a 3.87 ERA in 149 innings last season, he has a 3.64 ERA in 113 2/3 innings this year with the Tigers and the Padres. His four-seam fastball has been the most effective it’s been in years, with much improved command and finish.”

The Padres would love to have an interesting September and October before losing all these pitchers, but eventually, there’s going to be a lot to keep track of all at once.