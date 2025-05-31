All-Star Outfielder Listed as Trade Fit for the Padres

The San Diego Padres currently sit at 32-23 in a wildcard spot. Despite their early success, the offense has been an issue. The team ranks 19th in the MLB in runs and 17th in OPS. The superstar trio of Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill has carried the offense thus far. The problem has been at the bottom of the lineup, where the Padres have gotten minimal production.

Biggest Need

The most obvious spot to make an upgrade at is in Left Field. Jason Hayward has been the primary player at the position and has struggled heavily. Through 34 games, he has a .494 OPS and negative eight offensive run value. Heyward is not solely to blame for the offensive struggles, but the Padres must improve his spot in the lineup.

Last week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “the Padres have begun exploring the trade market for a left fielder.” As expected, we are already getting trade ideas and the best potential fits for the Padres.

Cedric Mullins

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports gave his take on one of his best fits for the Padres earlier this week.

“Mullins is in the midst of his most productive season since 2021 (when he finished ninth in MVP Award voting) despite a Baseball Savant page that’s bluer than the Tick,” stated Anderson. “He’s mastered the art of pulling the ball in the air, allowing him to outslug his meager exit velocities, and he’s successfully stolen bases at an 80% clip for his career. He’s also walking more than normal, having reduced his swing rate to a full-season low. What it comes down to, then, is how teams view his defense. A club who believes he’s at least average in center could view him as a comfortably above-average talent nearing his date with free agency.”

As it currently stands, Mullins‘ OPS sits above league average at .772. Anderson is correct that the outfielder’s baseball savant page leaves much to be desired. His xOPS is under .700, and has been every season since 2021. Mullins is still a quality player as he provides above-average baserunning and fielding, but the Padres need a slugger, not an all-around centerfielder. They already have a 5-tool superstar in center, Jackson Merrill.

A Better Option for the Padres

Luckily, the Orioles are still a perfect trade partner for the Friars. While Mullins is more equipped to play center for another playoff-contending team, Ryan O’Hearn would fit perfectly in San Diego. O’Hearn is breaking out this year and will be a free agent at season’s end. The big lefty has a .967 OPS and has an expected batting average in the 99th percentile.

The Padres specifically need a left-fielder who can provide an offensive spark. O’Hearn fits that description. He would immediately step into the heart of the order and be a critical part of the offense. With the Orioles off to a terrible start this season, it makes a lot of sense to trade the free agent-to-be. Trading for Ryan O’Hearn (or another offense-oriented outfielder) should be the Padres’ top priority before this year’s trade deadline.