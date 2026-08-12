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San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Fernando Tatís Jr. Decision Before Brewers

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres looks on after popping out during the seventh inning of a game Houston Astros at Petco Park on August 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in California.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Padres won by a score of 11-2 on Tuesday.

Fernando Tatís Jr. finished with one home run and one walk.

Padres Announce Sudden Tatís Jr. Decision On Wednesday

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres (R) is congratulated by Manny Machado #13 after Tatis Jr. hit a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Petco Park on August 11, 2026 in San Diego, California.

For Wednesday’s game, the Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Padres 8/12 L. Rengifo LF J. Cronenworth 2B M. Machado 3B T. France 1B J. Merrill CF A. Hays RF G. Sheets DH X. Bogaerts SS F. Fermin C R. Ray SP”

Tatís Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .281 with 131 hits, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, 66 runs and 26 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his seventh season at the MLB level (all with the Padres).

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres at bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on July 29, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 64-57 record in 121 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 36-26 in 62 games at home).

Following the Brewers, the Padres will get the day off on Thursday.

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Petco Park on August 9, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Padres will then visit the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

They are 28-31 in 59 games on the road.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers (R) is congratulated by William Contreras #24 after Yelich hit a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on August 10, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Brewers are currently the first-place team in the National League Central with a 74-46 record in 120 games.

After the Padres, they will remain on the road to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Fernando Tatís Jr. Decision Before Brewers

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