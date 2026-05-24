San Diego Padres Reportedly Eyeing Eight-Time All-Star Closer

One MLB team that is opening some eyes so far in 2026 is the San Diego Padres. When the season started, there were questions surrounding their starting pitching. Just how good was it going to be after losing Dylan Cease in free agency to the Toronto Blue Jays?

They began the Memorial Day Weekend just a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division. Entering Sunday’s game, they have 31 wins, which is the third most in the National League behind the Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers.

There is a lot of baseball left in the season; however, this season feels different when it comes to the MLB trade deadline. This season, the deadline was moved back to early August. One look at the standings shows that a lot of teams are struggling through the first two months. Could some general managers get a head start on the trade market? Maybe, but the Padres are keeping their eyes on the closer market, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

San Diego Padres Reportedly Have Eyes on Boston Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman

One pitcher that A.J. Preller brought back in the offseason was Michael King. There were rumors that three American League East teams, the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles, were going to land him. Instead, he returned to Southern California with San Diego. He’s been lights out, going 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA. Don’t overlook Randy Vsaquez and his 5-2 mark with a 2.96 ERA.

Furthermore, the Padres have the game’s top closer in Mason Miller. However, despite having a top arm at the back of the bullpen, Preller doesn’t seem like he’s afraid to add there. According to Nightengale, San Diego has their eyes on Aroldis Chapman of the Red Sox and Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies.

“The San Diego Padres are looking for more bullpen help and have their eyes on Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox and Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies,” wrote Nightengale.

San Diego is where they are because of their pitching. Their offense is hitting just .222 with a .666 OPS. To compound matters, Fernando Tatis, Jr. has yet to hit a home run, and Manny Machado has a .179 batting average. Imagine where they would be without their pitching.

San Diego Padres Looking To Make Bold Bullpen Move

Unless the Padres find a way to figure out their offensive struggles, you can only go so far with your pitching. Lengthening the game on the backend makes sense. However, prying away a closer this early will be tough to do.

Chapman has been lights out for Boston this season. In 18 appearances, the left-hander has an ERA of 0.51 in 17.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and seven walks. The 38-year-old is on the backend of his career, but he still has electric stuff.

Senzatela has been good for a rebuilding, but a better Rockies team. Whatever direction Preller goes would make sense. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Padres keep an eye on the Houston Astros. If Josh Hader returns healthy, a reunion there is not out of the question. Some interesting decisions are looming over the next couple of months.