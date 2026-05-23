Royals Cut Ties With Former Padres All-Star $23 Million Talent

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres slugged their way to a win to a 7-3 win over the Athletics to kick off a three-game series as they continue a nine game homestand.

The Padres took their first lead in the seventh inning, as former Athletics player Ramón Laureano hit the team’s third home run of the game. San Diego would go on to score three more runs in the eighth inning to put the lead out of hand.

Former San Diego Padres Catcher DFA’d

Prior to the San Diego Padres game against the Athletics, the Kansas City Royals announced they had designated for assignment former Padres catcher Elías Díaz.

Elías Díaz signed a minor-league deal with the Royals prior to the 2026 season. He began the season with their Triple-A affiliate, before being selected by the Royals.

Díaz was previously a member of the San Diego Padres for two seasons. He was acquired in the second half of the 2024 season. Díaz was San Diego’s backup catcher, behind Kyle Higashioka, for the final stretch of that season as he appeared in 13 games including the postseason. In those 13 games, Díaz had a .720 OPS. Higashioka left in free agency following the season, while Díaz re-signed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Díaz started the 2025 season as the Padres primary catcher, with Martín Maldonado behind him. He struggled that season, batting only .204, which led to the Padres trading for Royals backup catcher Freddy Fermín at the trade deadline. When Fermín was acquired, Maldonado was DFA’d and Díaz was relegated to backup catcher duties once again.

San Diego then declined Díaz’s option, making him a free agent. In two seasons with the Padres, Díaz had a .203 average, with 56 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 34 runs. Prior to being DFA’d by the Royals this season, Díaz was batting .227 with an .852 OPS.

Elías Díaz has totaled over $23 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. Prior to joining the Padres, Elías Díaz was named an All-Star in the 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego Padres vs Athletics

Last season, when the Padres had their season-series against the Athletics, Díaz was still the team’s primary catcher. Unfortunately for San Diego, the Freddy Fermín trade has not appeared to solve the Padres issues at the catcher position.

Despite being a strong defensive catcher, Fermin has struggled offensively since joining San Diego. In 79 games with the team, Fermín is batting .206, with 44 hits, 17 RBIs, two home runs with a .435 OPS.

The team may have found a spark at the position in Rodolfo Durán. Durán has gotten some playing time in Luis Campusano’s absence, and has performed well for San Diego. The 28-year-old rookie has had success throwing runners out and has gotten on base five times over the past three games, which included his first career home run. Durán nearly had a second home run in a game against the Seattle Mariners, but was robbed by outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Durán hit 16 home runs with the Padres Triple-A team last season. He started the first game of the series against the Athletics, and may be in line to start the series finale as pitcher Michael King had high praise for the catcher after his outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.