San Diego Padres Announce Fernando Tatis Jr. Change After Unfortunate Injury

On Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres will continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the San Diego Padres won 5-0 on Monday against the Reds.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-5 with a double in the win.

San Diego Padres Announce Fernando Tatis Jr. Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 9/1 F. Tatis Jr. 2B S. Taylor LF M. Machado 3B T. France 1B J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS A. Hays DH F. Fermin C J. Bowen RF R. Vásquez SP”

For the first time in 43 games, Fernado Tatis Jr. is back to playing second base. Regarding the reason, Padres beat writer AJ Cassavel said on X, “Without Rengifo, it stands to reason Fernando Tatis Jr. might get extra time at 2B.”

Earlier today, utility man Luis Rengifo was placed on the 60-day injured list as he suffered a torn ACL during the team’s loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Padres posted on X: “We have selected the contract of C Ethan Salas from Triple-A El Paso, recalled RHP Jhony Brito from El Paso, and transferred INF/OF Luis Rengifo to the 60-day IL.”

Rengifo appeared in 38 games for the Padres, posting a .291 batting average over that span. He will miss the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Tatis Jr. will make his 44th appearance of the season at second base.

The three-time All-Star is batting .281 with 150 hits, 29 doubles, 17 home runs, two triples, 77 runs, 67 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 136 games.

Padres Right Now

Monday’s win ended a three-game losing streak for the San Diego Padres. They had lost five out of their last six games entering the series with Cincinnati. At 73-65, the Padres have reclaimed the final Wild Card berth in the National League with a 0.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez is set to make his 22nd start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 10-6 record and a 4.02 ERA in 123 innings.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 9/1 H. Rodríguez RF E. De La Cruz DH S. Stewart 1B J. Bleday LF M. McLain SS J. Trevino C J. Brito 2B T. Friedl CF E. Arroyo 3B N. Lodolo SP”

At 65-73, the Reds hold the worst record in the National League Central. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.